NBA Legend Scottie Pippen’s First Son Passes Away at 33, Cause of Death Not Disclosed

Written by Ann Brown

Basketball legend Scottie Pippen recently announced the death of his oldest son, Antron Pippen, via social media on April 19.

In his tweet, the Hall of Famer wrote his son had a “kind heart and beautiful soul” and is “gone way too soon.” Antron died at the age of 33, with no cause of death disclosed.

The legendary Chicago Bulls forward made the somber announcement and posted two pictures of him and Antron Pippen, as a smiling young man and as an infant.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Pippen wrote on Instrgram and Twitter. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

The younger Pippen followed in his father’s footsteps on the basketball courts. Antron played one season of Division II basketball, averaging 12.4 minutes and 3.4 points per game in 2008-09 at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, NBC News reported.

“The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA,” stated Pippen. “He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

During his NBA career, Scottie Pippen played 17 seasons and is best known for pairing with Michael Jordan on six title-winning teams in Chicago.

Antron was the only son of Pippen and his first wife, Karen McCollum. The two divorced in 1990, CBS News reported.

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Pippen added. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”