Breonna Taylor’s Mom Says BLM Louisville Chapter is a Fraud. Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, addresses the media in Louisville, Ky. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Five months after her daughter was shot to death by police, Palmer said she is trying to be patient while waiting to hear if the officers will be charged. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

Breonna Taylor’s mom has joined the chorus of grieving Black parents that have accused Black Lives Matter affiliates and activists of being disingenuous clout chasers. In a now-deleted Facebook post, Tamika Palmer criticized the Louisville chapter of Black Lives Matter and Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott as frauds.

“I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, (state Rep.) Attica Scott another fraud,” Palmer wrote on April 14. “I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don’t even know who I am. I’ve watched y’all raise money on behalf of Breonna’s family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so Talk about fraud.”

Since Taylor was murdered in her own apartment by Louisville police officers who served a no-knock warrant in March 2020, Black Lives Matter activists across the country have used her to highlight the consequences Black people face under a racist and oppressive regime. Scott specifically has been one of the main proponents of getting no-knock warrants banned in Kentucky.

But Taylor’s mother is not impressed. Palmer is the latest parent of a slain Black American to rail against the BLM movement and some of its leading activists. In March, Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, and Lisa Simpson, mother of Richard Riser, bashed Shaun King, Tamika Mallory, Attorney Lee Merritt, Attorney Benjamin Crump and others who they accused of profiting from their pain.

Palmer made her post just days after BLM co-founder Patrice Khan-Cullors purchased $3.2 million in real estate. “I’m a say this before I go, I’m so sick of some of y’all and I was last anybody who needs it I’m with this s**t enough is enough,” Palmer’s post concluded.