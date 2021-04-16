‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Passes Away at 30, Had Lupus

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Actress, model and star of BET’s reality docuseries “Baldwin Hills” Gerren Taylor died in her sleep on Sunday, April 11. She was 30. Essence first reported the news.

“The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of Baldwin Hills. The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET’s thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley’s friends and family during this time,” the network said in a statement.

Born Ashley Taylor Gerren, the Los Angeles native used the moniker Gerren Taylor professionally. Though she was most famous for her work on the popular BET docuseries, Taylor was also featured in “America is Beautiful,” a 2007 documentary focused on impossible beauty standards and self-image.

Though Taylor’s cause of death is still unknown, she did have Lupus. Her friend Ray Cunningham of “Love and Hip-Hop” fame took to social media to mourn Taylor’s loss. “Just got the worst news. I hate it’s on the internet already. RIP to my @BET fam, my babes Gerren (Baldwin Hills),” Cunningham tweeted. He followed it up with another tweet noting Taylor’s death were “unfortunate circumstances” then expounded on Instagram.

“Just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully. I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill. I was sneaking her into parties with me. She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. I [love emoji] u. You will be missed. BET fam [prayers and love emoji. Rest well love,” Cunninham wrote along with a photo of he and Taylor.

In her last Instagram post on March 29, Taylor wrote “I’m very protective over the woman I’m becoming.” I thas since become a place for friends, fans and loved ones to leave tributes to the star.

“I can’t even believe I’m reading this sis. I’m heart broken,” actress Bria Myles commented. “I’m so sorry this happened to you… god protect your baby RIP Garren,” added user @1badrussian.

“I’m gonna continue to teach Koko how to be a beast at dancing and being a true diva like her mom I won’t fail you I’ll be there for Koko always,” dancer Khamari Bendolph wrote.

On Thursday, April 15, there was a candlelight vigil and Celebration of Life held in Taylor’s honor at Yvonne B. Birke Sports Complex Baseball Field in Ladera Heights. She is survived by her seven-year-old daughter.