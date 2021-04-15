Jay-Z, Diddy, Nas Join Powerful Wall Street Elites In Endorsing Ray McGuire For NYC Mayor

Written by Ann Brown

Jay-Z, Diddy, Nas Join Powerful Wall Street Elites In Endorsing Ray McGuire For NYC Mayor. Photo: Ray McGuire, a New York City Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks out against anti-Asian hate crimes during a news conference at the National Action Network, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)/In this photo, Jay-Z makes an announcement of the launch of Dream Chasers record label in joint venture with Roc Nation, at the Roc Nation headquarters on July 23, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP/ File-This Dec. 20, 2012, file photo shows rapper and actor Nas posing in New York. (Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP Images, File)/Sean Combs attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park on May 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

New York City mayoral candidate Ray McGuire, a former Wall Street executive, just secured the support of NYC “hip-hop royalty trifecta” — Jay-Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Nas.

A Democrat, McGuire is a former top executive at Citigroup. The three music moguls endorsed him in a joint video released by McGuire’s campaign on April 13.

“The city is broken, and I haven’t heard anyone say anything about it,” Nas said in the clip, “and everything he’s saying is everything I want to hear.”

Diddy said he has known Ray for 30 years. “No matter where we were at, outside, wherever we were at, Ray was always talking about the people,” Diddy said. “We have to realize that New York is in a state of emergency. New York could be the first city that really does something bold to take care of the people.

“That’s why I was excited about this conversation, just knowing Ray,” Diddy continued.

Jay-Z said people like him gravitate to New York. “People come from all over the world like, I got a chance, I got a chance to make it here. If I can make it here, I can make it anywhere,” Jay-Z said. “And that’s what we’re trying to protect. It’s the idea of New York and New York being what hope is.”

The video also included appearances from NYC radio personality Angie Martinez and music mogul Steve Stoute.

McGuire tweeted, “ALL IN: Jay-Z @Diddy @Nas @SteveStoute, New York City gave us the opportunity to make it. Now we’re fighting for a comeback for ALL New Yorkers, from Queensbridge to Bed-Stuy to Harlem & beyond.”

Some were skeptical or cynical about the endorsements. One person tweeted, “How much did you pay those guys for those endorsements under the table @RayForMayor? $2 million each?”

McGuire announced his mayoral bid in October 2020.

One of Wall Street’s most powerful Black executives, he was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, by a single mother. He attended boarding school in Connecticut on scholarship and went on to earn degrees at Harvard Law School, Harvard College, and Harvard Business School.

McGuire has pulled in millions of dollars in fundraising and endorsements from other business leaders, The Hill reported.

“What it’s going to look like four years from now is what I call the most inclusive comeback — meaning people, Black and brown people are going to be included going forward,” McGuire said.

“I cannot get there without you, Nas. Jay, I can’t get there without you. I can’t get there without Puff,” McGuire said on the video. “And I love this city. It gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, which is why I decided to step up. This is about we. It ain’t about me.”

Diddy’s role in the McGuire mayoral campaign may go beyond endorsing him, a campaign insider told Page Six. “Puffy is going to be an integral part in how we reach voters. He knows the communities Ray needs to reach and he’s an integral part in driving that. Only Puffy can make a mayoral campaign sexy.”

NYC’s current mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, is leaving office in 2022 due to term limits.