Written by Ann Brown

Electricians Are Turning Down $10K Projects: How The Black Man Can Get Into The Game Photo: iStock

Electricians enjoy a well-paying profession, with a median salary of $54,000 per year, Home Advisor reported. Jobs seem to be abundant, with some higher-paid master electricians earning more than $80,000, according to Southern Careers Institute Texas.

Just 7 percent of the 465,873 electricians in the U.S. are Black. Whites make up the majority of the profession at 66.5 percent, according to 2020 stats from online jobs placement company Zippia.

New electricians can expect to earn between $30,000 and $40,000. The median hourly pay is $28, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I got electricians turning $10,000 jobs DOWN because there’s so much work in these streets Black men get back in the trades!!!” wrote DC @yupiwonagain. DC’s Twitter bio says he’s a manager for Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Dem Jointz, the co-founder of Buy Back The Block LA (a real estate wholesaling and house flipping business), and the author of “Section 8 Rentals Made Easy.”

“Black men get back in the trades!!!” DC urged.

Electricians are in short supply, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). The NECA trade group says that 10,000 electricians are retiring each year while 7,000 electricians join the field annually. The BLS reports that the employment in the field is projected to grow 10 percent from 2018 to 2028. That’s faster than the average for all occupations, Payscale reported.

Part of the shortage is attributed to the elimination of shop class in high school.

So how can Black men get into the game?

Electricians are skilled trade professionals who handle a variety of issues concerning electrical power. They install, maintain, and repair electrical equipment.

A high school diploma is needed and completion of a trade or vocational-technical school, though not required, is recommended.

Additionally, most states and licensing regions require about 8,000-to-10,000 hours of on-the-job experience to be certified as an electrician. That’s 200-to- 250 weeks — or four-to-five years — of full-time work. This can be accomplished through school and an apprenticeship, according to career platform Indeed.

“The game is wide open! I’m a project manger of construction and I rarely see blacks working,” Irv Thottie tweeted @datboy_woo. “Get your HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry or drywall experience. Im one of two blacks in my field. Become a general contractor and get a state licenses. TRADE TRADE TRADE”.

Others on social media agreed. “I know Lineman making over $400K in the Bay Area. Pick up a trade!!!!!” C @Cromero8163 tweeted.