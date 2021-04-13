Biden Says Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright Could Be An ‘Accident,’ Warns Looters

Written by Ann Brown

Biden Says Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright Could Be An ‘Accident,’ Warns Looters. Daunte Wright photo: Twitter / President Joe Biden speaks at the White House, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Protesters once again hit the streets of Minneapolis following the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April 11 traffic stop and President Joe Biden commented from the White House.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minneapolis has already released the graphic police body camera video footage of Wright being killed.

In the video, Wright appears to be complying with police until a female officer, Kim Potter, interjects herself between him and the arresting officer. As Wright pulls away to get back in his car, Potter warns she will Taser him. Instead, she shoots him with her gun. As Wright speeds away, Potter can be heard saying, “Holy shit, I just shot him.”

Biden spoke Monday to reporters in the Oval Office about Wright’s death. “I haven’t called Daunte Wright’s family, but my prayers are with the family. It’s really a tragic thing that happened,” Biden said, describing the body camera video of the shooting as “fairly graphic.”

“The question is was it an accident?,” Biden said. “Was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full-blown investigation.”

The police said that Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation and police learned he had a misdemeanor warrant. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon also said he believes, based on the body camera video, that the officer who shot Wright mistakenly believed she was firing a Taser, NBC News reported.

During the second night of protests on Monday, protesters were greeted with tear gas and stun grenades when they stayed past the 11 p.m. curfew set by Mayor Mike Elliott, who became the first Black mayor of Brooklyn Center in 2019.

“We are all collectively devastated and we have been for over a year now by the killing of George Floyd and that we continue to be distressed as we go through the Derek Chauvin trial. So having a police involved shooting happen in our community and killing a young man is heartbreaking and just unfathomable,” Elliott said at a press conference .

Protesters were “launching bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials,” according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net, CNN reported.

Biden called for peaceful protests. Police said they arrested protesters who ignored dispersal orders.

“There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting, no justification for violence,” Biden said. “Peaceful protests, understandable, and the fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community in that environment is real, it’s serious and it’s consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting.”

“And we should listen to Daunte’s mom, who is calling for peace and calm,” he added.

Daunte Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, spoke out on on ABC. “I can’t accept that – a mistake, that doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years. I can’t accept that.”

The mayor has called for Potter to be fired.

“Let me be very clear: My position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession,” Mayor Elliot said at a news conference. “So I do fully support releasing the officer of her duties.”

Twitter was angered by Biden’s comments.

“You’re upset because people are rioting? Do you know why they are rioting? It’s because police continue to kill us and our government does nothing to hold them accountable! Get your priorities right Joe! Be mad about the loss of life, not the loss of property!” one person tweeted.

Others called out the description of the shooting as “accidental”.

“I wonder how many African-Americans are shot and killed, “by mistake…” SMDH!!” wrote one person.

Another added, “Also…that is not a damn excuse. You don’t get to oops your way out of this like my bad. If you can’t tell the difference and/or can’t function under stress, perhaps becoming a cop was a mistake. Man I am f&$! tired”

Biden said later on Twitter, “While we await a full investigation, we know what we need to do to move forward: rebuild trust and ensure accountability so no one is above the law.”

