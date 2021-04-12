Uber CEO Says Company Could Get Into Cannabis Delivery

Written by Dana Sanchez

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Uber CEO Says Company Could Get Into Cannabis Delivery. Image: Terre di Cannabis on Unsplash

Cannabis is still outlawed by the federal government but it’s legal for medicinal use in 36 states and Uber could start delivering it once federal regulations allow it, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC on Monday.

“When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it,” Khosrowshahi said in a “Tech Check” interview.

This revelation by the CEO of the world’s 137th most valuable company by market cap was received with a mixture of hilarity, cynicism and outrage on Twitter.

“They gonna pinch outta yo bag!….LMAO” Rianaigh tweeted @watchyour62018.

“Can DrugDash be far behind?” @AAC0519 tweeted.

“Half the Uber drivers are baked anyway so makes sense,” Cicero’s Surrogate tweeted @SaltmeadowGroup.

However, it’s no laughing matter for people who are still serving time on marijuana charges. As of June 2020, an estimated 40,000 people were incarcerated in the U.S. for marijuana offenses despite the legal cannabis industry booming. More states are legalizing and cannabis companies are profitable, Forbes reported.

“OMG! ARE YOU PEOPLE FOR REAL? UBER COULD BE DELIVERING WEED NOW? NOW THAT WEED IS LEGAL IN SOME STATES? JUST THINK SOME BLACK & BROWN MEN ARE SETTING IN PRISON FOR DOING THE SAME THING NOW THAT DELIVERING WEED IS LEGAL,THESE BLACK & BROWN MEN SHOULD BE LET OUT OF PRISON ASAP” Ruby Bozeman Davis tweeted

@PrayingGrand.

More than 40 percent of Americans now live in states that have embraced full legalization, according to Politico.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for recreational use. Unrestricted cannabis delivery is available in California, Nevada, and Oregon for people age 21 or older. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation two weeks ago for legalized recreational use and delivery. New Mexico is about to legalize weed and four other states—Delaware, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Rhode Island—are considering legalization, Gizmodo reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 74: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin returns for a new season of the GHOGH podcast to discuss Bitcoin, bubbles, and Biden. He talks about the risk factors for Bitcoin as an investment asset including origin risk, speculative market structure, regulatory, and environment. Are broader financial markets in a massive speculative bubble?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised earlier in April to get a federal legalization bill up for a vote as soon as possible. Most criminal records are at the state level, not at the federal level. In a Politico interview, Schumer said he thinks that the federal government should be pushing states to expunge those records.

How? “While we can’t require it, we can get all kinds of different incentives — incentives and disincentives,” Schumer said.

Demand for Uber’s ride-hailing services has picked up and its stock rose more than 2 percent Monday after the company posted record gross bookings in March, CNBC reported.

Read more: Politicians Who Built Careers During The War On Drugs Now Try To Profit From Legal Cannabis