Remembering Ebony Magazine Journalist Michele Burgen: Reportedly Murdered By Black Mafia In Philly

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Some people have never heard the name Michele Burgen, but for others it is one that lives in infamy. The popular journalist – who was one of the youngest editors in Ebony’s history at the time – was murdered in 1980 in New York when she was only 26-years-old. While the official reason for her killing remains an unsolved mystery, the streets have long blamed the Philly Black Mafia, which is affiliated with the Nation of Islam, for Burgen’s death.

According to reports, Burgen was on vacation and planning to visit her parents in California, but she first made a stop in New York. Her mother, Louise Burgen, told media her daughter said she was going to a convention in Philadelphia, but Burgen’s boyfriend, Michael Seay, said she had plans to meet with Ernest Edwards, who was a member of the Philly Black Mafia.

Seay said Edwards had expressed interest in starting community newspapers in Philadelphia and Chicago and wanted Burgen to serve as the editor, according to “hearsay” as reported by Gramho. There were also rumors that Burgen was actually a drug courier who’d messed up a package and the Philly Black Mafia suspected her of wearing a wire. However, this has never been officially proven.

Upon arrival in New York, Burgen rented a car at LaGaurdia Airport and had plans to drive to Philly. She never reached the ‘City of Brotherly Love’ and her body was discovered in an airport parking lot with a bullet wound in the back of the head.

Detective Richard Beck said the murderer, “took great pains to cover his tracks” and detectives found no concrete evidence to solve the case. Another officer identified as Detective Goodheart said Burgen was very paranoid the last few weeks of her life.

“Ms. Burgen had been very upset during the weeks before her death. She had been acting like something was wrong and her last weeks on this earth were very uncomfortable,” Goodheart said according to Gramho.

Burgen was the sister of actress Denise Nicholas, who sank into a deep, immobilizing depression after her murder. She was mourned by many readers, the staff at Ebony and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).