Who Is NABJ Journalist Kimberly Adams? She’s Hosting Federal Reserve Event On Race In Economics Profession

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

You might not know journalist Kimberly Adams’ name, but if you’re into politics and the economy, it’s one you should know. The award-winning member of the National Association for Black Journalists (NABJ) covers “the intersection between politics and the economy, with a special focus on how federal policy affects the bottom line for businesses and individuals,” according to her Marketplace bio.

Now she’s hosting “Racism and the Economy: Focus on the Economics Profession” to shed more light on how the latter impacts the former.

The fifth installment of the virtual series is set to be held on Tuesday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Economics and International Relations Professor Lisa D. Cook, AFL-CIO Chief Economist and Howard University Professor William Spriggs and more.

Before joining Marketplace to cover politics and general news, Adams worked as a freelance journalist in Cairo, Egypt where she covered the social, economic and political unrest in the region. Her work aired across the international community including in the U.S. Canada, Germany, Ireland, Hong Kong, etc. Adams also worked as a producer for NPR earlier in her career.

When asked what advice she wishes she would have received before beginning her career in journalism, Adams replied, “The “biggest” stories are not necessarily the most important stories to tell.”

Adams holds dual degrees in broadcast journalism and political science from the University of Missouri-Columbia and did graduate work in the latter while in Egypt.

According to The World, Adams enjoys reading sci-fi/fantasy novels and riding her scooter in her free time. To learn more about Racism and the Economy or register, click here.