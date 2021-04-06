Bernice King Maintains U.S. Government Conspiracy Against Dr. Martin Luther King

Written by Ann Brown

Bernice King Maintains U.S. Government Conspiracy Against Dr. Martin Luther King Photo: Bernice King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., is seen outside of The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta on Jan. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Robert Ray)/Photo: Dr. Martin Luther King tells a news conference in Selma, Alabama on Feb. 5, 1965, that he feels there is a need for new legislation on the right to vote. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Many in Black America still believe that the government had a hand in the assassination of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Count his daughter Bernice King among them.

This Easter marked the 53rd anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination. On April 4, 1968, Dr. King, 39, was killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Despite his assignation being investigated numerous times and James Earl Ray being convicted of the crime, Bernice King maintains that the King family believes her father’s death was a multi-level governmental conspiracy.

The U.S. government has admitted the FBI tracked King’s activities but Bernice King said she thinks there is more involvement. She contends there was an effort involving federal, state and local governments, including the Memphis Police Department, to stop her father’s efforts for equal rights.

Bernice King told The Grio that James Earl Ray “was used as a diversion with the gun that he had.” Ray denied he shot Dr. King but was later convicted in Memphis and sentenced to 99 years. Even from prison, Ray insisted he was innocent.

“We know it wasn’t James Earl Ray,” Bernice King said. “Whoever shot him, they were precise. James Earl Ray couldn’t be that precise. So there’s a lot of contradiction there that you can see … whoever shot him, they were precise.

“I’ve heard of other people working on stories around these assassinations, you know, different ones in combination with Kennedy or with Evers and Malcolm and our family. There are a lot of different ones that are percolating,” Bernice King added. “They’re going to keep doing that because people are not convinced of the official story that people keep giving … They know the truth.”

In 1999, the King family led a private investigation into the assassination.

“We had a civil trial that we opened,” Bernice King said. “(We proved) that it was a conspiracy that involved federal, state, local, and even, you know, the mafia that was involved in the assassination of my father.”

Dr. King’s death has been investigated at least five times since his murder in 1968 and Congress, district attorneys and the Justice Department all have concluded that Ray shot King.

Eight years after Dr. King’s death in 1976, Congress launched an investigation during which it was disclosed that he had been targeted by the FBI and its director J. Edgar Hoover.

The House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded that Ray had purchased the rifle likely used to shoot King and that there was no involvement by the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan.

Bernice King and her siblings, however, have long said that they didn’t believe a lone gunman killed their father.

Former FBI agent William Sullivan, who directed the agency’s domestic intelligence operations from 1961 to 1971, claimed there was an FBI plot to have King replaced as the face of the civil rights movement.

In his book, “The Bureau: My Thirty Years in Hoover’s FBI,” Sullivan wrote that he’d recommended King be replaced by Dr. Samuel Riley Pierce, a Black attorney, educator and judge said to “have high character.”

