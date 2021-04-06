Houston Police Are Now Going After Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Investigating

Houston Police Are Now Going After Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Investigating. In this Jan.3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the court before the NFL game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. (AP Photo / Eric Christian Smith, File)

The Houston police are investigating NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans for at least one criminal complaint of alleged inappropriate behavior and sexual assault as other civil lawsuits pile up.

The police said one criminal complaint had been filed against 25-year-old Watson, who is the subject of 21 civil lawsuits from female masseuses accusing him of assault or sexual misconduct.

It is not clear if the one criminal complaint was filed by one of the women in the civil suits.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyer said he welcomed the launch of the “long overdue” investigation.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said in a statement he tweeted. He went on to claim that a lawyer representing the women had asked for a six-figure settlement before filing the lawsuit.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all of the plaintiffs who have filed suit, recently said he won’t provide evidence to the Houston Police Department.

The latest lawsuit, which is available on the Harris County District Clerk’s website, said that “Watson selected all of these women via social media, mostly through Instagram and through SnapChat”.

Social media has been abuzz with jeers towards the Texans quarterback over the allegations. A tweeter user (@June_NYC) made fun of a video clip showing Watson playing mock-basketball with socialite Mia Khalifa in his house.

Khalifa had used the same clip to wish Watson happy birthday on September 14, 2017.

Houston Texans owner, Cal McNair, said in a letter to season-ticket holders that the club was taking the allegation against Watson “very seriously”.

“As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” McNair said.

