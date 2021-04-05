Inspired By Marcus Garvey, Mississippi Mayor Resigns, Moves To Tanzania For Business Building

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Inspired By Marcus Garvey, Mississippi Mayor Resigns, Moves To Tanzania For Business Building. Photo Courtesy of Anthony Witherspoon.

Though legendary activist Marcus Garvey died long ago, his Back to Africa movement is still inspiring people to follow through on his words and return to the Motherland, including a former Mississippi Mayor.

Anthony Witherspoon resigned from his role as mayor of Magnolia, Mississippi, on Dec. 31 and moved to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the Clarion Ledger reported. Witherspoon had six months left in his four-year term when he decided to make the move.

According to Witherspoon, he’s building businesses in Africa which include the Back to the Roots African Tour Company, a pre-school and a business college. He said he is also going to Ghana to look at business ventures. “I am here in the Motherland, creating business partnerships and networks with my brothers and sisters,” Witherspoon said.

He’s also encouraging others to see for themselves how Western civilization has hoodwinked and bamboozled the masses about the continent.

“The minute you step off the plane into Julius Nyerere International Airport and see the state-of-the-art, world class airport here in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, it will be the beginning of the end of all of the lies that have been fed to you by the Western media about our Mother Africa,” Witherspoon added.

Witherspoon publicly announced his move on Facebook when he reposted an article by local media about his move. He then elaborated in a Facebook Live video on Jan. 26 to clear up what he said were inaccuracies in the reporting.

“It was my honor to serve you all as your mayor for almost 7 years in the city of Magnolia,” Witherspoon told viewers. “The Lord did have me come here to Africa and there was (sic) opportunities and those opportunities did prove themselves. [There are] a lot of great people here that I’ve met and formed relationships with. I do have a second home here, but I have a home in Magnolia, I have a home in McComb and Fernwood. Pike County is home. My wife my children still live in Pike County.”

The husband of Democratic Mississippi State Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, the former mayor said in addition to being inspired by Garvey, his move to Africa was divinely motivated to help others “repatriate” to the known home of civilization.

“God has put me on the movement to introduce our people back to the Motherland … and be able to get connected,” Witherspoon said during a Facebook Live video on Feb. 4. “I come in that spirit and at least want to help you explore Africa for yourself.”

Magnolia, Mississippi (population: 2,260) is located 90 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.