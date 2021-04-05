Christian Pastor John Kilpatrick: Shut Your White Mouth, God Will Avenge Black People, They Are God’s Chosen People

Written by Ann Brown

The same Alabama Christian pastor who asked his congregation in 2018 to pray for then-President Donald Trump to be protected from witchcraft, is now declaring that Black people are God’s chosen people.

In a sermon from early March, Rev. John Kilpatrick of the Church of His Presence in Daphne, Ala. declared that Black people were favored by God due to all of their suffering.

In the sermon, he said, “I think back on the African-American people in America. I think how they were taken against their wills, put in the belly of ships, brought over here, beat, cussed. Many of them died in the guts of those ships…If you’re one of those people that got a problem with Black people, you better shut your mouth because they’re God’s people…”

What he said next seemed like a call for reparations. “I know that there’s wicked white races and wicked Black races, I’m not justifying none of that stuff. I’m just saying God knows what happened to the Black race…and God is going to reimburse the Black people for all their trouble and all their labor.”

Nearly three years ago, Kilpatrick tried to help Trump ward off evil-doers through prayer. “It’s time to pray for the president,” he said. “What’s happening right now in America, is witchcraft’s trying to take this country over. It’s witchcraft that’s trying to take America back over.”

The video of that sermon had more than 100,000 views on social media.

Kilpatrick is best known as the pastor of the Brownsville Assembly of God in Pensacola, Ala., which hosted the Brownsville Revival, also known as the “Pensacola Outpouring,” Alabama.com reported. More than 4 million people attended the Christian revival between 1995 and 2000.

In 2003, Kilpatrick started his own ministry, Church of His Presence, which is affiliated with the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination with about 3 million U.S. adherents and 64 million worldwide.