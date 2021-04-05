Black Man Who Attacked Capitol With Car Was Mentally Disturbed, Recently Lost Job After Giving $1000 Saviours’ Day Gift

Written by Ann Brown

MSM Narrative: Black Man Who Attacked Capitol With Car Recently Lost Job After Giving $1000 Savior’s Day Gift. Photo: Twitter/Andy Ngo, Editor-at-large @TPostMillennial

Noah Green had been under stress. The 25-year-old Black man and former athlete had recently lost his job, and his family was growing concerned with his increasingly paranoid behavior. Still, they were shocked when the Virginia resident drove into the massive gate erected in front of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. In the process, he rammed his car into two Capitol police officers just after 1 p.m. on April 2, killing one and injuring the other before crashing into a barricade.

After crashing, Green exited his car, knife in hand, and lunged at officers. Green was fatally shot by police. Capitol Police Officer William Evans died 30 minutes after being struck by Green’s car, The New York Times reported.

While it seemed obvious that Green was mentally unraveling, those close to him and his followers on social media say the mainstream media narrative is tying his attack on the Capitol to his affiliation with the Nation of Islam.

Green was a Nation of Islam devotee who, before losing his job, had donated $1,000 during the NOI’s annual Saviours’ Day event, news outlets reported. For his donation, he received a certificate.

Green described himself as a “Follower of Farrakhan” on his Facebook page, in reference to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, The New York Post reported.

Green also wrote about his difficult times and spiritual journey on his Facebook page, which was suspended soon after the attack.

“I was on the right track and everything I had planned was coming into existence. It required long hours, lots of studying, and exercise to keep me balanced while experiencing an array of concerning symptoms along the path (I believe to be side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly),” he wrote on March 17, signing the message Brother Noah X.

“However, the path has been thwarted, as Allah (God) has chosen me for other things. Throughout life I have set goals, attained them, set higher ones, and then been required to sacrifice those things,” he continued.

Many on Twitter found the Facebook suspension of Green’s account suspicious and commented on the mainstream media stance.

“Facebook. I told ya’ll something wasn’t clean in the milk. Furthermore, the NOI certificate of him joining was just awarded to him two weeks ago? Ya’ll are pure eediats. Stop letting people bullshit you,” posted one.

Filmmaker and founder of Foundational Black American Tariq Nasheed tweeted his skepticism of the public version of the story.

“Some things about this #NoahGreen story aint adding up. 1st, he was definitely NOT a member of the Nation of Islam because they don’t allow members to have long hair like that. Yet his Facebook was conveniently filled with NOI praise. So why DIDN’T he simply become a member?”

Of the Saviours’ Day certificate Green had received from the NOI, Nashhed wrote, “thats proof of a donation not membership. Which is also strangely convenient for you white supremacists to be able spam post along with your NOI involvement lies”

Another Twitter user went further: “He’s a plant by the government to frame the NOI and use this a justification to go after the NOI because they been going HAM about black people not getting the vaccine… NOI been around 100 years not one instance of domestic terrorism but the gov will try to shut them down…”

In now-deleted online posts, Green described being under government thought control and said he was being watched. Some of the messages were captured by the non-governmental organization SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organizations, WUSA9 reported.

Despite concern over Green’s post, Facebook admitted it didn’t suspend the his accounts until after the Capitol incident.

“We have designated the incident under our Dangerous Individuals and Organization policy, which means we have removed the suspect’s accounts from Facebook and Instagram, and are removing any content that praises, supports, or represents the attack or the suspect,” Facebook said in a statement to NBC.

Many on Twitter felt Facebook was trying to erase Green and his online story.

“And several screenshots were taken and his Facebook and social media were wipe clean, that only happens for white cops and white supremacists,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “White people tryna cancel bla k people like nate turner. Lmaoooo why is this man died white because he was a threat why are all the white people alive because they were not threats lmaooooooooooo”

Green, who had no previous history of violence, believed the government was conducting mind control experiments on him and he wrote about these feelings on his social media accounts. A former player for the Christopher Newport University football team in Newport News, Virginia, Green had shown worrying behavior, family members said.

After his attack on the Capitol, Green’s family informed authorities that Green spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts.

Green’s downfall further proves the need for increased mental health services, especially in light of the unique stresses faced by Black America during the pandemic. The demand for mental healthcare surged in recent days as patients with pre-existing mental illnesses report worsening of their symptoms, the National Center for Biotechnology Information reported.

