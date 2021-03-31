Fugitive Italian Mafia Leader Arrested After Making Cooking Videos On YouTube

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Fugitive Italian Mafia Leader Arrested After Making Cooking Videos On YouTube. Image: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

A fugitive Italian mafia leader was arrested in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic after he made cooking videos with his wife and posted them on a YouTube channel, according to the police.

Italian police said they recognized 53-year-old Marc Feren Claude Biart, despite his efforts to conceal his face from the cameras, because his distinct tattoos were visible during the online cooking show.

Biart, who has been on the run for the last seven years, started the YouTube cooking channel with his wife due to his “love for Italian cuisine”. He was arrested in the Dominican town of Boca Chica and transferred to Milan’s Malpensa airport.

The drug gangster was wanted on charges of trafficking cocaine to the Netherlands for the powerful ‘Ndrangheta mafia syndicate, which operates across Europe.

Biart, 53, had been living in the Dominican Republic for the past five years and reportedly led a quiet life. He was known by locals as simply “Marc” and kept his distance from the local Italian community – besides his cooking videos.

Italy began one of the largest organized crime trials in its history against the ‘Ndrangheta syndicate. More than 500 people face charges ranging from murder, money laundering, drug trafficking to extortion.

Last year, Interpol and multiple European police forces launched an initiative known as “Interpol Cooperation Against ‘Ndrangheta,” to track and shut down the mafia gang’s global network, which is said to be present “on every world continent.”

Another ‘Ndrangheta mafia member was also arrested in Portugal, police said. Francesco Pelle, who had been on the run for 14 years, was found at a clinic in Lisbon where he was receiving Covid-19 treatment.

Pelle was part of the Pelle ‘ndrina clan in Calabria and was a key player in a feud between the Pelle-Romeo and Nirta-Strangio mafia families that began in the town of San Luca and led to the murder of six people in the German city of Duisburg in 2007.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Read more: 15 Things To Know About Big Meech And The Rise And Fall Of The Black Mafia Family