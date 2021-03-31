Pharrell Williams Calls For Justice In Police Shooting Death Of His Cousin In Virginia Beach

Written by Ann Brown

Donovon Lynch, the 25-year-old cousin of Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Pharrell Williams, was shot to death by police in Virginia Beach on March 27, one of the three people killed in separate shootings.

Williams said his cousin was “a bright light and someone who always showed up for others,” in a tribute posted to his 12.6 million Instagram followers.

“The loss of these lives is a tragedy beyond measure. My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings,” Williams said, sharing a photo of Lynch. “It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty, and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

Williams wants answers and justice for his cousin. The police officer who shot Lynch did not have his body camera turned on, CNN reported. The officer was responding to reported multiple shootings. Two people, including Lynch, were killed and eight wounded following three separate shooting incidents. Another officer claimed Lynch was “brandishing a handgun.”

But local activists initially insisted that Lynch had been unarmed. A firearm was later found “in the vicinity,” according to police.

“The officer was wearing a bodycam, but for unknown reasons at this point in time, it was not activated,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said at a news conference Saturday night. “I do not have the answers that the community is looking for in regards to this death right now.”

Deshayla Harris, who starred on Season 17 of “Bad Girls Club,” was killed a block away from Lynch in a separate shooting.

A Virginia Beach resident, Lynch had been an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school, RTE reported.

Virginia Beach police want state police to investigate the fatal shooting of Donovon Lynch by one of its officers

The Virginia Beach police department chief has asked officials from the state police to investigate the shooting of Lynch.