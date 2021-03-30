Former CDC Director Redfield Believes Covid Came From Wuhan Lab

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Medical workers walk near a park during a day off, April 5, 2020. The city of Wuhan was the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), believes the virus that caused covid-19 originally escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, according to a CNN interview.

Redfield said that in his opinion, the virus — which has so far killed more than 2.7 million people globally — did not evolve naturally, was not released intentionally, and that doesn’t mean it was man-made.

“I am of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory, you know, escaped,” Redfield told CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta during an interview taped in January.

“Now, other people don’t believe that, that’s fine. Science will eventually figure it out. It’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in the laboratory to infect the laboratory worker.”

Redfield also slammed China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic — admitting that he could use the word “coverup” to describe the country’s response to the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, blew off Redfield’s claims while addressing a White House coronavirus briefing. Redfield was merely expressing an opinion, Fauci said. Covid-19 was likely already spreading in China weeks before it was detected, which helped it become more contagious.

“If that (Wuhan lab) were the case, the virus clearly could’ve adapted itself to a greater efficiency of transmissibility over that period of time up to and at the time it was recognized.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

It is widely believed that deadly coronavirus originated from a virus that infects animals — namely, bats — and became one that sickens humans.

This is not the first time a senior U.S. official has said there is a possibility that the virus emanated from a Chinese lab. Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo claimed in May 2020 that there was enormous evidence covid-19 leaked from the Wuhan lab.

A Chinese scientist who fled for her life to the U.S. after doing early covid-19 research also claimed she had evidence that the virus was made in a Wuhan lab.