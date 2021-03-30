‘H&R Glock’: Tax Preparer Pulls Out Heat On Clients Complaining About Work

Written by Ann Brown

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Latunya Wright, the owner of Houston’s Mz Biz Tax Services, is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a gun on one customer and attacking another. Source: Houston Police

We all know tax time is stressful, but a tax preparer in Houston took things way too far.

Latunya Wright, owner of Mz Biz Tax, faces an assault charge for allegedly pulling a gun on a customer and attacking another after they complained about their tax returns.

The gun incident was captured on camera by Marquita Boyle, one of the unsatisfied customers, during her March 25 appointment with Wright. According to Boyle, when she entered the establishment she found Wright, 46, arguing with some customers upset about their refund. As things got heated, Wright pulled a gun on them, Newsweek reported.

“She had the gun pointed at him, and then, she turned around with the gun and she actually cocked the gun,” said Boyle. “You actually cocked the gun at people that paid for your company’s services and wanted to know what was going on.”

Twitter had a field day with it, including these posts.

“H&R Glock”

“Bring your 1099 or meet my 357”

“TurboAttax”

“Sounds like an over worked tax preparer…with a gun.”

Wright was later charged with aggravated assault. She met her $40,000 bond and was released.

Boyle said she is being audited by the IRS after consulting Wright’s office to file her taxes. She said she was meeting with Wright over discrepancies in her tax filing.

When Wright noticed Boyle was filming the meeting, Boyle said the tax preparer took her phone, hit her on the head, and deleted the video. Boyle, however, was able to retrieve the footage for the police.

“She ended up throwing my phone into a file cabinet and it slid on the floor,” Boyle told KTRK, an ABC affiliate. “She had deleted the video that I was recording. She had deleted the video, but I have an iPhone and it doesn’t automatically delete. It goes into a folder, so I recovered it.”

Boyle said she has suffered health issues from the attack. “My vision is blurry in my left eye. It’s still blurry. I have headaches. My anxiety is through the roof.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

According to Wright’s attorney, William Van Buren, the tax preparer was simply trying to get them to leave her place of business.

“These individuals came to her place of business, unannounced, (and) accosted her,” he told KTRK. “It’s tax season, and money does funny things to people, and when refunds don’t come as quickly as people want, people get pretty upset. (Wright) reached a situation here where she just had some people who wanted their money and wanted it now.”

Wright has been in trouble with the law before. In 2012, she was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for her part in a multi-million-dollar robbery at an ATM servicing company. She served 51 months, according to the FBI.