Report: Biden Loves The Growing Narrative That He’s Bolder And Bigger-Thinking Than President Obama

Written by Ann Brown

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Report: Biden Loves The Growing Narrative That He’s Bolder And Bigger-Thinking Than President Obama Photo: FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Comparisons between former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden were inevitable. The narrative is growing that Biden is bolder and bigger-thinking than his former boss, and Biden loves it, according to reports.

When Biden was part of the Obama team as vice president, he was seen as “sort of a goofball and windbag. He was a member of an older, outmoded generation. In other words, uncool,” New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd reported.

But there were moments when Biden stepped out the box — sometimes to the outrage of Obama. In 2012, Obama was angered when Biden during a “Meet the Press” interview blurted out support for gay marriage. At the time, Obama was still “dragging his feet.”

As president, Biden is being touted as “a transformational, once-in-a-generation progressive champion, with comparisons to L.B.J. and F.D.R. aplenty,” The New York Times reported.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

One reason for this image switch, say experts, is Biden is portraying the public image that he’s serious about his 100 day-in-office pledge. He already checked the $1.9 trillion stimulus package off his list. The president is working on more campaign promises, some of which he is sure to address during his first press conference, scheduled to be held today.

Biden’s to-do list includes rural broadband expansion, making child tax credit permanent, and landmark legislation on climate, guns, Axios reported.

When it comes to transforming the U.S. “in important ways in a short time,” FDR and LBJ may turn out to be the past century’s closest analogues for the Biden era, presidential historian Michael Beschloss told Axios.

The parallels include Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal economic relief of 1933, which saved the country from the Depression, Beschloss said.

Biden “loves the growing narrative that he’s bolder and bigger-thinking than President Obama,” Axios reported. “This temptation to go even bigger, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell insists, will create such a fissure between the parties that he compared it this week to ‘nuclear winter.'”