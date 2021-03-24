Women Form #MeToo Jihad Against Deshaun Watson, They Are Now 16 Deep In Lawsuits

Written by Ann Brown

Women Form #MeToo Jihad Against Deshaun Watson, They Are Now 16 Deep In Lawsuits Photo caption: Deshaun Watson, NFL player for the Houston Texans. Image: Jack Kurzenknabe / Flickr / CC

The #MeToo movement encourages women who have been sexually harassed to come forward. It’s working. Complaints about sexual harassment increased in 2018 by 13.6 percent, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

But there is a dark side to #MeToo when men are falsely accused, Forbes reported. Is this the case for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson?

An NFL investigation has not wrapped up yet but the accusations keep piling on for Watson. Some 16 women have filed lawsuits against 25-year-old, ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate conduct, and he has been labeled a “serial predator” in one lawsuit, ESPN reported.

A traveling massage therapist alleges that when she gave Watson a massage, he “forced Plaintiff’s hand onto his penis” and told her, “I will not have you sign a NDA but don’t ever talk about this.”

Another masseuse said that Watson has never been inappropriate, The Spun reported. The woman tweeted, “I can say this, I’ve given Deshaun Watson several massages, and not once did it turn sexual or he become aroused. Always professional and great conversations.”

Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said that the allegations are “meritless.”

Twitter responded.

“…the timing of the lawsuit doesn’t feel right,” noted one user.

The timing might be key. Watson’s 2020 season was crucial for him. The team has already picked up his fifth-year option, and he’s due to make $17.5 million in 2021 but will enter free agency after that if he doesn’t get a new deal first, according to the Bleacher Report.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs, claims to have talked to 24 women who have come forward about Waston’s sexual behavior, Fox News reported. He said in an Instagram post that he will submit affidavits and evidence from several women to the Houston Police Department and district attorney.

Watson has not been criminally charged and his supporters are standing behind him. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, “the matter is under review.”

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” attorney Hardin said in a statement. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

While Watson has claimed his innocence, his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, has not spoken about the lawsuits. The Instagram influencer/cookbook author has been dating Watson for two years, MEA Worldwide reported.