Kamala Shockingly Laughs When Asked If She Will Visit Border Detention Centers, Saying ‘Not Today’

Written by Ann Brown

Kamala Shockingly Laughs When Asked If She Will Visit Border Detention Centers, Saying ‘Not Today’ Photo: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., laughs with reporters as she arrives at the Common Man Restaurant for lunch in Concord, N.H., Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

It seems like every time Vice President Kamala Harris is faced with a tough or awkward question and laughs, she baffles some, outrages others, and makes headlines.

She laughed when asked if she would be visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, where there has been a surge in illegal immigrants entering the country, The Daily Mail reported.

“Not today,” Harris replied and laughed, adding, “’But I have before and I’m sure I will again.”

The U.S. Border Patrol apprehended almost 100,000 immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, the tenth consecutive month of increased apprehensions, according to Pew Research. Trump responded to a dramatic rise in border activity in 2019 with new restrictions intended to deter migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. President Joe Biden has started reversing some of Trump’s restrictions, leading some Republicans to blame him for the latest rise in immigration.

On Monday, the Biden administration came under fire after Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar published photos of a packed migrant facility in Donna, Texas.

The photos showed many migrants locked inside clear pens that appeared similar to the ones the Trump administration came under fire for using.

There has also been further criticism after the administration appeared to restrict media access to the detention facilities.

“We elected a hyena,” one person tweeted about Harris.

It’s not the first time Harris burst out laughing when being questioned.

She also had a fit of laughter when a reporter asked for her reaction to the possibility of Donald Trump running again for president in 2024. “Please,” she responded, The Huffington Post reported.

She laughed in October 2020 when asked on the TV program “60 Minutes” if she has a socialist perspective, The Sun reported.

“You’re considered the most liberal United States senator,” CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell told Harris. The anchor mentioned Harris’ support of the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all, and the legalization of marijuana. O’Donnell asked, “And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?”

With a baffled look, Harris burst out laughing and said, “No.”

“No. It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India. Who also, you know, likes hip hop,” Harris said.