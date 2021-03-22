After Apologizing For Rape Comments, Powerful Silicon Valley VC David Sacks Calls For More 3 Strikes Law Prosecutions

Written by Ann Brown

77 SHARES Share Tweet

After Apologizing For Rape Comments, Powerful Silicon Valley VC David Sacks Calls For More 3 Strikes Law Prosecutions in Bay Area Photo: www.craftventures.com

Silicon Valley CEO David Sacks, who once wrote that date rape was “belated regret,” is now pushing for more Three Strikes Law prosecutions in light of recent attacks against Asians.

The CEO of Zenefits, Sacks’ technology company offers cloud-based software. Five years ago, Sacks backtracked and on comments he made in a 1996 book co-written with billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

“It does not represent who I am or what I believe today. I’m embarrassed by some of my former views and regret writing them,” Sacks told Vox in 2016.

The book, “The Diversity Myth: Multiculturalism and Political Intolerance on Campus,” criticized multiculturalism at Stanford University, where both attended, and brushed off rape.

Thiel went on to co-found PayPal.

“But since a multicultural rape charge may indicate nothing more than belated regret, a woman might ‘realize’ that she had been ‘raped’ the next day or even many days later…Why is all blame placed on the man?” they wrote.

Sacks recently tweeted, “The unprovoked attacks on members of the Asian community are hateful, psychotic, and wrong. We must #StopAsianHate. And to do that, we can’t just tweet hashtags, we must prosecute and incarcerate repeat offenders and end lawlessness in the streets.”

The tweet responded to another tweet about an attack on an Asian couple that mentioned the suspect had been “arrested 2/27/21 for burglary and had warrants on hold for Marin County.”

Sacks continued, referring to San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, “The random unprovoked nature of this violence makes clear that these are hate crimes. They should be prosecuted as such. So far, @chesaboudin has refused to do that. He also refuses to enforce 3 Strikes. These hateful attacks should be Strikes.”

Three Strike Laws, a provision of the Joe Biden-supported 1994 “Crime Bill,” led to a disproportionate number of Black people being imprisoned in certain states, American Progress reported. They impose automatic life sentences for people convicted of three felony offenses.

Sacks and Thiel, who co-founded The Stanford Review, also co-wrote an article for Stanford Magazine in 1996 that attacked the school’s affirmative action admission policy.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“Over the past quarter of a century, Stanford has been discriminating in favor of racial minorities in admissions, hiring, tenure, contracting, and financial aid,” they wrote. “But if ‘diversity’ were really the goal, then preferences would be given on the basis of unusual characteristics, not on the basis of race.”