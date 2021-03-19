State Senator: Gov. Cuomo Is Using Black People As A Shield For His Dirty Work

Written by Ann Brown

State Senator: Gov. Cuomo Is Using Black People As A Shield For His Dirty Work Photo: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, presents Hazel Dukes, president of the New York State chapter of the NAACP, with a cake to celebrate her birthday on March 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been in hot water the last few months regarding sexual-misconduct allegations and New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating claims by several women amid calls for his resignation.

At least six women have come forward to accuse Cuomo of misconduct ranging from inappropriate comments to aggressive groping. Some of the women are former aides to Cuomo. In addition to James’ investigation, the state Assembly has begun the process to open an impeachment investigation, Politico reported.

But the governor has support and it’s coming from Black Democrats. Some would say Cuomo is using them as a shield.

The Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin retweeted a statement by state Sen. Jabari Brisport (D-Brooklyn), who has called for Cuomo to be impeached. “I’m kind of disgusted that he’s trying to use Black people as a shield for what he’s done,” Brisport said.

More than 20 leaders from influential Black churches stood behind Cuomo at a recent Manhattan event in a show of support for the embattled Cuomo, who has been governor since 2011.

Cuomo “is counting on that support to get him through the most turbulent, scandal-filled period of his three terms in office, with influential Black leaders mirroring his call for patience until an investigation into his alleged harassment is complete,” Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Gov. Cuomo has always enjoyed the support of Black New York residents; 61 percent of Black voters responded favorably to him in a new survey, compared to 37 percent of white voters, Democrat and Chronicle reported. And 69 percent of Black voters said Cuomo should not step down.

Not all Black leaders support Cuomo’s wait-for-the-investigation stance. Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Majority Leader of the New York State Senate, has called for his resignation.

Other Black lawmakers who have called for his resignation include Sen. Samra Brouk, (D-Rochester) and Sen. James Sanders, (D-Queens), who signed a joint statement with 59 lawmakers.

Rev. Al Sharpton, however, said on MSNBC that he’s concerned about setting a precedent where officials can be forced out of office based on accusations alone.

“You have the U.S. senators and the majority of the New York State Legislature calling on you to resign,” Sharpton said. “Can you continue to govern in a state that is still facing critical issues? I think that is where this morning many people, including me, in this state are looking at as one of two very serious issues.”