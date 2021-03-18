Candace Owens Says Bumpin’ Boxes And WAP Performance At Grammys Signals End Of The American Empire

The ongoing beef between conservative author Candace Owens and hip-hop artist Cardi B has heated up.

In a recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, Owens spent nearly five minutes bashing Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for their March 14 performance of the hit song “WAP” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The performance was “an attack on American values,” Owens said.

Owens derided the performance as “a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist.”

Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist Award at the Grammys.

“This is starting, to me, to seem like it’s not even left or right. It’s not a political issue,” Owens said, according to an Insider report. “This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque … We are celebrating perversity in America.”

According to Owens, the performance marked the end of American empire.

“We are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles, and it’s terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards. We are weakening America,” Owens said.

She continued, “America cannot survive, it cannot be sustained, under these sorts of values and principles.”

Of course, Cardi B reacted to Carlson and Owen’s conversation on Twitter by tweeting: “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap.”

Others got into the conversation.

“Idk. Call me crazy but anybody ever heard of 2live crew from the 90’s. I dont wanna hear bitching about Cardi B,” one tweeter remarked.

Another defended Cardi B. “young women should aspire to be like cardi b not necessarily the wap version but the entrepreneur version @iamcardib took herself from stripping in the hood just to support her family to PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS and being women of the year”.

One person went in on Owens, “This young woman despises her own reflection doesn’t she? I wish Megan and Cardi could sit her down for a chat, because she needs an intervention regarding her deep self-loathing.”

Owens and Cardi B have gotten into it before. In September, Owens complained that an Elle Magazine interview Cardi B did with President Joe Biden pandered to Black American voters by appealing to their music taste. Cardi clapped back on Twitter saying she had the right to use her platform to urge fans to vote and be politically active.

In the past, Owens has attacked the character of George Floyd, criticized Black Lives Matter protests and said Black people should vote Republican.