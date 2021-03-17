LeBron James Is Now Part Owner Of The Boston Red Sox Parent Company

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

LeBron James Is Now Part Owner Of The Boston Red Sox Parent Company. In this photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LeBron James is making more stunning off-the-court moves, the latest of which made him part owner of the parent company of the Major League Baseball team, Boston Red Sox.

The NBA star and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, have become the first Black owners in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Red Sox and is valued at over $6 billion, according to Forbes.

James’ agent, Rich Pail, confirmed the news to CNBC, noting that the duo continues to break barriers in the sports world and beyond.

“You’re talking about a game that was once limited. Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente – guys like that people didn’t even want to play the game,” Paul said on March 16. “The negroes had to have their own league to us now owning and representing in that business sector. It’s a testament to us continuing to evolve and not being complacent.”

The move puts LeBron James one step closer to owning a U.S. pro sports team, a desire he has expressed several times, including on Tuesday after the LA Lakers’ win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“My goal is to own an NBA franchise. It’ll be sooner than later,” James said. “I have so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent. I also know how to run a business as well.”

James and Carter also have a minority, 2 percent stake in international soccer Liverpool of the English Premier League, which they purchased in 2011 at a value of $6.2 million. It is now valued at $52 million, according to global accounting firm KPMG.

Paul said James wouldn’t likely sell any of his ventures soon, reiterating that he wanted to start his sports team ownership in the NBA.

“I don’t see him selling. He doesn’t need the money,” Paul said. “I can’t wait for him to be on the other side as an owner.”