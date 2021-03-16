IRS Rolls Out ‘Get My Stimmy’ Tool To Check When Funds Hit

Written by Dana Sanchez

IRS Rolls Out ‘Get My Stimmy’ Tool To Check When Funds Hit. Image: mmg

The Internal Revenue Service has updated its “Get My Payment” tool on its website with information on the third round of stimulus checks, and a link to click if you didn’t get the first or second payment.

The government is sending the first batch of payments by direct deposit, and some already arrived as early as March 12. Additional batches will arrive in the coming weeks by direct deposit or as a check or debit card in the mail.

The Get My Payment tool updates once a day, usually overnight, according to the IRS, which discourages people from calling. “Our phone assistors don’t have information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov,” Uncle Sam says.

The third round of economic impact payments will be based on a taxpayer’s latest processed tax return from either 2020 or 2019. That includes anyone who used the IRS non-filers tool last year, or submitted a special simplified tax return.

Many people are expected to get their payments deposited into bank accounts on Wednesday — St. Patrick’s Day, USA Today reported.

Payments will be based on income. Individuals earning up to $75,000 should get full payments, as should married couples with incomes up to $150,000. Payments will decrease for higher incomes, phasing out above $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Full payments should amount to $1,400 for a single person or $2,800 for a married couple filing jointly, plus an additional $1,400 for each dependent child.

When you click on the Get My Payment tool, you’ll get a status message. If you get this message, “Payment status not available,” it means your payment has not been processed yet or you’re not eligible, according to the tool.

The Get My Payment tool will not tell you the amount of your payment. However, if you payment is arriving via direct deposit, it may tell you when you can expect to receive it.

This screenshot from IRS.gov shows the status of a third stimulus check through the IRS Get My Payment tool at irs.gov



The IRS also has an FAQ section answering such questions as “Why am I receiving an error message?”

If the information you provide doesn’t match IRS records, you may be locked out of the Get My Payment site for 24 hours, according to Syracuse.com.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, also known as the American Rescue Plan, three days before the last round of unemployment assistance and other coronavirus aid expired on March 14. In addition to direct payments worth up to $1,400, the package extends unemployment benefits and increases the Child Tax Credit.

