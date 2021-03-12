Another Rapper Gunned Down In Houston: Activist Obe Noir

Written by Ann Brown

The hip-hop world has lost another one of its own through violence. Houston hip-hop artist and activist Obe Noir was fatally shot on March 8 in downtown Houston.

Born Xavier Roberson, the up-and-coming artist was so well known as a community advocate that people called him the “Nipsey Hussle of East Texas.” Hussle, a Los Angeles hip-hop artist, activist, and entrepreneur was also killed by gunshots in 2019.

Roberson was shot and killed in the middle of a street at around 3:40 a.m. on Monday after running for his life, according to authorities. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing him being chased down a street, said the Houston Police Department.

Two men followed Roberson in a vehicle, stopped, and got out to shoot him as he lay collapsed on the ground, The New York Post reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled and are still at large, police said.

Twitter was saddened by the news.

“Probably killed by another brotha over NOTHING. This stupidity has got to stop. Got to live in peace too, not just rest in peace RIP #ObeNoir,” wrote one person.

Another wondered why Black Lives Matter hasn’t spoken out. “WHERE’S BLM?!?!?!?!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Roberson was known for his music career, entrepreneurship, and community activism, The Chronicle reported. He was also a former basketball player for the international basketball team Portuguese club Titanes de Barranquilla and helped lead it to a title in its 2018 debut season, ElTiempo.com reported. He was voted MVP of the championship tournament.

Roberson was from the same housing project as George Floyd, and knew him. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, while in the custody of Minneapolis police. His death triggered nationwide protests.

