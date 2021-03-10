Former ‘Suits’ Co-Star Wendell Pierce: You Failed History if You Didn’t Know The British Royal Family Are Racists

Written by Ann Brown

77 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Suits Co-Star Wendell Pierce: You Failed History if You Didn’t Know The British Royal Family Are Racists Photos: Wendell Pierce on Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)/File Photo: 6/14/18 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by The Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) visit Cheshire for a day of engagements. (Chester, Cheshire, England, UK)

During the recent Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, the Royal couple spoke of racism directed at Markle and their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Wendell Pierce co-starred with Markle, a former Hollywood actress, on the hit show “Suits.” Commenting on the hoopla over the interview, Pierce tweeted that no one should be surprised by Britain’s Royal Family being racist — not if you are versed in history.

During a recent radio interview on Britain’s LBC radio, Pierce complained that the interview was a distraction amid the covid-19 pandemic. “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the UK,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

Pierce described the Oprah interview with the Royals as “insignificant,” “insensitive and offensive” and “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

While this seemed like a slight to his former co-star, who played his daughter on “Suits,” Pierre later tweeted a clarification, Page Six reported.

His comments were not intended as an attack on the Duchess of Sussex, Pierce said.

“I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism, and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history,” he tweeted.

Pierce added, “I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom, I also told her she would always have a friend in me.” Pierce last spoke with Markle in 2019.

“Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that,” Pierce added.

Instead, Pierce attacked the royal family, saying he was not surprised by the behavior of the Royals.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Markle revealed during the interview that she’d had suicidal thoughts and “didn’t want to be alive anymore,” feeling trapped in the royal family. Markle and her husband made a dramatic exit from royal life in 2020. Harry said he too had been trapped in an image-obsessed Buckingham Palace, and that his brother and father were trapped too.

“Unfortunately, my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide,” Pierce said. “As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best.”