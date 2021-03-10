Recap Of Charlamagne Talking Reparations On HBO’s Bill Maher

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Recap Of Charlamagne Talking Reparations On HBO's Bill Maher.

In a recent interview, Charlamagne Tha God spoke with Bill Maher about his stance on reparations for slavery. Maher began the topic by mentioning the Biden Administration said it wanted to study reparations, which it defined as compensating descendants of slaves for unpaid labor by their ancestors.

When asked his thoughts, Charlamagne said he was an avid supporter of the policy.

“I think reparations has to happen for Black people because slavery was America’s original sin. And I really don’t think no good is gon’ come to this country until they atone for their original sin, which was slavery,” Charlamagne said.

“My ancestors literally built this country for free so when you see all of this money being thrown around … If you are Black in this country you have to be like well what the hell, what’s up with us? So for me personally, I don’t even see what the issue is,” Charlamagne continued.

“The issue is that that’s the collective guilt, but individual white people are saying, ‘I didn’t do it and my ancestors didn’t even do it and you are not your ancestors,” Maher responded, before adding Charlamagne had a lot of money already.

Charlamagne doubled down on his stance, however. “Listen, when a debt is owed a debt is owed, period,” Charlamagne responded. “But to act like Black people in this country don’t deserve reparations is absolutely nuts to me.”

“Put it like this, America just treat Black people like they’re F35 fighter jets; you have $1.7 trillion dollars to throw at that bulls**t, throw it at the people who actually built this country,” Charlamagne continued.

Maher once again rebuffed “The Breakfast Club host saying, “But again you didn’t build this country. You personally … we can’t write a check to a ghost.”

The two went back and forth with Charlamagne asking how Maher and the other guest thought America should “right the wrong of slavery.”

Maher, and his other guest Frank Bruni of the New York Times, said they felt reparations could come in other forms. Maher even said Obamacare was a form of reparations.

Noting that “cash is king,” Charlamagne still wasn’t moved. “I just think that it’s a debt that is owed to Black people in America. Simple. And I’ll ask the question if y’all don’t think it should be cash, what should it be?” he asked Maher.