Sen. Tim Scott Tap-Dances For MAGA: Woke Supremacy Is As Bad As White Supremacy

Written by Ann Brown

A MAGA-friendly Black South Carolina senator is coming down on the woke culture of being informed about social and racial justice.

“Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously,” Republican Sen. Tim Scott said during an interview with Fox News, while discussing FBI Director Christopher Wray’s warning of the threat of white supremacist groups in the U.S.

Scott is the only Black Republican senator in office, The Independent reported.

MSNBC TV host and political commentator Joy Reid recently laid into Scott and the Republican party.

After the senator attended at a GOP press conference opposing raising the minimum wage, Reid said, “You’ve got to love Tim Scott standing there to provide the patina of diversity over that round of words, that basket full of words.”

Scott went to Twitter to respond to Reid.

“Unfortunately, I have become accustomed to hearing casual racism and insults from the ‘tolerant’ Left. For a party and movement that claims to embrace diversity and tolerance, they sure seem to hate hearing my story or hearing my perspective,” he tweeted.

Scott’s post got negative feedback.

“You’re a tool of #WhiteSupremacy. You know it. They know it. We ALL know it,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “Joy Reid is absolutely correct by mentioning that the GOP has a ‘patina’ of diversity. If your party truly had the interest of African-Americans in mind, the majority of them would have flocked to the GOP instead of the Democrats.”

“If you took a stand for our country when there was a coup detat happening, I might listen to you. Until then, spend your time looking for a spine on eBay. Sincerely, South Carolina,” added another tweeter.

Scott’s press secretary, Caroline Anderegg, defended the senator after Reid’s comments, insisting he was “not a prop” for the GOP.

“Unsurprising that someone like Joy would stoop that low – I guess that’s what you do in the absence of a substantive policy critique,” Sen. Scott’s spokeswoman tweeted on March 2. “The senator has been leading the fight against the misguided Dem wage hike for weeks.”

https://twitter.com/brentphoto_nyc/status/1369387098692812800?s=20

