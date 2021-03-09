Papa John’s Founder Goes On MAGA-Friendly OAN To Say He’s Been In N-Word Therapy For 20 Months

Written by Ann Brown

John Schnatter, known commercially as Papa John, said he’s getting therapy to stop saying the N-word.

In an interview with conservative and MAGA-friendly media outlet One America News (OAN), the pizza chain founder said he’s been in therapy for 20 months to stop using the racist term, Mediate reported. Schnatter got in trouble for saying the N-word during a May 2108 business conference call that was recorded and leaked. Now, he’s working on cleaning up his vocabulary.

“We’ve had three goals for the last 20 months,” he revealed. “To get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary and everything else, because it’s just not true. Figure out how they did this, and get on with my life.”

Of course, Twitter had a few thoughts. Here are responses:

“It’s taking almost two years for him to stop using a word millions of people never use to begin with? And he thinks this is indicative of something good for which he should be rewarded?”

“How frequently was he saying it that it’s taken over 20 months to stop?”

“In other words “I haven’t used the n word in over a year, I ain’t racist no more!”

“Honestly how most white ppl think: if the n word doesn’t come out their mouths, they’re not racist.”

When discussing the 2018 incident with OAN host Kara McKinney, Schnatter said it was more than the N-word remark that got him ousted as CEO of the brand. Schnatter claimed that several Papa John’s directors benefited financially from kicking him out of the company he founded in 1984.

Following the fallout in 2018, Papa John’s hired much-sought-after Black marketing exec Bozoma Saint John to fix Papa John’s tarnished image. And in 2019, Schnatter donated $1 million to the historically Black Simmons College in Kentucky.

Schnatter caused an uproar in November 2017 when he entered the national discussion on anthem protests in the NFL and blamed the league for hurting sales at Papa John’s. Papa John’s stock fell 11 percent in a matter of hours, shaving $70 million off Schnatter’s net worth, Forbes reported.