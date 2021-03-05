Stop The Grift: Mike Brown’s Father, Ferguson Organizers Request $20M From BLM

Written by Ann Brown

Stop The Grift: Mike Brown’s Father, Ferguson Organizers Request $20M From BLM Photo: Michael Brown Sr. stands as an honor guard enters during the dedication of a new community empowerment center July 26, 2017, in Ferguson, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Community organizers want $20 million from Black Lives Matter in Ferguson, Missouri, where unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was fatally shot by a white police officer in 2014. In the ensuing protests, the profile of the BLM movement was raised. Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Michel Brown, and other local community organizers are looking to BLM, which took in a whopping $90 million in 2020, according to its own financial report released recently.

Michael Brown Sr.’s Chosen For Change Foundation empowers youth by helping them to realize their potential for greatness. Tory Russell co-founded the International Black Freedom Alliance (IBF) in Ferguson.

They hope to get $20 million for BLM and use it for the Chosen For Change Foundation, the Mike Brown Community Center, organizing grants for Ferguson protests and activists, programs and services, and the annual Aug. 9 commemorations of Brown’s death, Yahoo reported.

Black Lives Matter ended 2020 with a balance of more than $90 million, according to its financial report.

Russell released a series of images and videos via Twitter to explain their mission and why they need the money.

According to the Twitter thread, Michael Brown Sr. has only received $500 from any BLM affiliated group since his son’s death, despite being a community activist who organizes and helps other families in healing and empowerment.

Some on Twitter agree Ferguson activists should be given the money, as other groups such as BLM were allegedly “grifting” off of the protests there. “I am SO glad that Mr. Brown is speaking out about this. The grifting that occurred in the Ferguson uprising never sat right with my spirit. The strange and sudden appearance of completely unknown entities who were then thrust in front of the MSM cameras was not normal,” read one tweet.

BLM, which was launched in 2013, started to grow in prominence during protests. Police officer Darren Wilson was cleared in Brown’s death.

Some on Twitter said Brown and Russell should have gone directly to BLM and not via social media.

“This could have been done privately. BLM is founded by black Women. What this look like? Let’s keep our disputes to ourselves. This is how our unity is broken. Just saying,” one user posted.

Another user directed Brown and Russell to the White House, tweeting, “Your $20 million check is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue… Good luck getting it… LMAO”

