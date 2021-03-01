Report: Biden Wouldn’t Let DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Pick His Own Staff After Jim Clyburn Helped Install Him

Written by Ann Brown

Photo: Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison (right) speaks in Columbia, S.C., after losing the Senate race, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)/President-elect Joe Biden listens to a question at The Queen theater, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)/In this image from video, Rep. Jim Clyburn, (D-S.C.) (right), speaks at the DNC, Aug. 17, 2020. (DNC via AP)

Although President Joe Biden has chosen Jaime Harrison (who lost his bid to defeat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in November) to lead the Democratic National Committee, Biden won’t allow Harrison to select his own staff.

Harrison, 44, is a former chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party. As head of the DNC, it will be Harrison’s job to prepare the Democrats for a challenging 2022 midterm election year.

The president’s team had already hired Harrison’s top staffers when his appointment was announced, according to a Democratic official familiar with the conversations.

Some former DNC officials expressed surprise that Harrison, who had been boosted by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn — considered an establishment Democrat — would not be able to hire his own people.

“The moves speak to the powerful role White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon — who’s become Biden’s point person dealing with the DNC — has at the committee,” Politico reported. O’Malley Dillon had major say-so in the DNC staff picks

“You gotta go through Jen,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has told people who’ve approached the White House about political questions regarding the DNC.

In a statement, Harrison told Transition Playbook, “We are focused on a 50 state strategy to win and I’m proud to partner with President Biden and play whatever role I can to help him elect Democrats up and down the ballot. I was honored to be asked to serve as chair.”

Former rival, Graham, recently congratulated Harrison via Twitter, Greenville News reported. Graham tweeted, “This is a big honor and I’m confident he will do a good job representing the Democratic cause. Jaime will be a formidable opponent.” the post read in part.