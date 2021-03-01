‘Such a Quiet Attack’: Dems Say Biden’s Military Bombings On Muslims Are Better Than How MAGA Does Them

Written by Ann Brown

77 SHARES Share Tweet

‘Such a Quiet Attack’: Dems Say Biden’s Military Bombings On Muslims Are Better Than How MAGA Does Them. Biden photo: Televised town hall event at Pabst Theater, Feb. 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) / Flames photo: Syrian firefighters extinguish flames at a gas pipeline in northeastern Damascus, Aug. 24, 2020. (SANA via AP)

President Joe Biden quietly ordered the bombing on Feb. 26 of a facility in Syria allegedly used by an Iran-allied militia group, surprising many. It was the first military attack order by the president since taking office, and the administration said it was intended to deter future attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq.

While Biden is being praised by some Democrats for his handling of the bombing, he’s getting major backlash from left-wing Democrats, libertarians and conservative Republicans.

Hours after the bombing, Biden issued a statement condemning Russia for violating “the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine seven years ago during the annexation of Crimea.

“Joe Biden reportedly spent $100M, w/o congressional oversight, on bombing & killing in a sovereign Muslim country. When he said ‘America was back,’ America never left. Dr. MLK wasn’t loyal to the state, his loyalty was to truth & justice,” The Moguldom Nation Jamarlin Martin founder tweeted.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) condemned the Syria strike, tweeting, “We cannot stand up for Congressional authorization before military strikes only when there is a Republican President. The Administration should have sought Congressional authorization here. We need to work to extricate from the Middle East, not escalate.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) mocked Biden’s bombing campaign poster with bombs raining down and tweeted, “Priorities…”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tweeted, “I strongly oppose @POTUS meddling in Syria. I can think of better ways to ensure no one can strike our US forces in Iraq. Stop the endless wars,” The New York Post reported.

Twitter had lots more to say.

One user noted the lack of media coverage and backlash, tweeting, “Such a quiet attack. No drama, no TV coverage of bombs hitting targets, no comments on how presidential Biden is. What a difference!”

Another tweeted sarcastically, “It didn’t take long for the Democrats to start the bombings but its okay because slow Joe is running the show #Biden#BombingBiden.”

Martin founder retweeted an article about the positive feedback Biden got from Israel over the bombing. “Israel said very pleased with US strikes in Syria: ‘Biden is not Obama’ https://timesofisrael.com/israel-said-very-pleased-with-us-strikes-in-syria-biden-is-not-obama/ via @timesofisrael,” Martin tweeted.

However, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders voiced his disapproval, tweeting, “I am very concerned by last night’s strike by U.S. forces in Syria. The president has the responsibility to keep Americans safe, but for too long administrations of both parties have interpreted their authorities in an extremely expansive way to continue war. This must end.”

Biden’s criticism of the Trump administration hit on top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020 is getting renewed attention. Critics of the attack said it almost caused a war with Iran and created unnecessary Middle East tension.

“The last thing we need is another war in the Middle East,” Biden said on January 5, 2020. At the time, the White House said Soleimani had masterminded attacks on Americans during the past 20 years and accused him of “plotting imminent and sinister attacks,” Newsweek reported.

Biden is also facing criticism for his controversial decision to reopen temporary shelters for migrant children, especially after he called out Trump for keeping children in “cages.”

The Biden administration is reopening temporary facilities to hold an increasing number of migrant children who arrive unaccompanied crossing the U.S. southern border, TK reported.

These facilities, which are overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, are different from the “cages” in U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding facilities, the Biden administration insists. Under Trump, the children slept with nothing but mylar blankets on concrete floors, Vox reported.

Biden’s temporary overflow areas include a tent facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, that can hold up to 700 teenagers. A for-profit emergency influx center in Homestead, Florida, that once held up to 3,200 children will reopen, The Miami Herald reported. This facility was criticized in 2019 amid reports of sexual abuse, overcrowding, and negligent hiring practices.

But Biden said he had no option but to reopen the facilities due to the capacity restrictions during the pandemic and more children arriving on the border. Biden’s administration said that the welfare of the children is its primary concern.

“What we are doing is working as quickly as possible to process these kids into these HHS facilities … so we can then transfer them to families,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “This is a difficult situation. It’s a difficult choice.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Children welfare advocates and many others said they are still concerned.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized President Biden’s administration for opening a migrant facility for children.

“This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay – no matter the administration or party,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, The Hill reported.

She added, “It’s only 2 mos into this administration & our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform in that time. DHS shouldn’t exist, agencies should be reorganized, ICE gotta go, ban for-profit detention, create climate refugee status & more.”