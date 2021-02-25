Dr. Cornel West vs. Harvard University: Legendary Professor Explains His Fight In New Interview

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr. Cornel West vs. Harvard University: Legendary Professor Explains His Fight In New Interview. In this photo, West speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in Detroit, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Dr. Cornel West made headlines last week when it was revealed Harvard University refused to grant to renowned scholar and activist tenure. People across the world were shocked and West has threatened to leave the renowned Ivy League institution. Now, West is explaining his latest quarrel with the school that he left once before over a disagreement with leadership. In an interview with The Chronicle of Higher Education, West expounded on the matter and reiterated he’s not backing down.

According to West, his “ridiculous situation at Harvard” is not an isolated incident, but rather “a symptom of a much larger crisis in higher education.” He said Blacks in higher education are often overlooked and passed over for prestigious opportunities no matter how deserving they are, West said.

“First, Black scholars and too many others are too often disrespected, devalued, or dismissed. Second, the fundamental aims of the quest for truth, beauty, and goodness are too often trumped for the pursuit of donor money, public image, and consumer reputation,” West told the Chronicle.

West added many institutions of higher learning overlook the truth due to an “obsession with brand and market promotion.”

“This preoccupation with brand too often produces superficial talk about diversity without a genuine commitment to respecting the contributions of Black scholars and others,” West said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Though Harvard offered West a 10-year contract that included a pay raise and an endowed chairmanship, West said it is not enough. He highlighted other examples of brilliant academics of color who left Harvard and/or were denied tenure.

“Harvard — like many other places — has too often succumbed to hubris and hypocrisy, arrogance and pettiness. Combating racist treatment is a crucial litmus test; robust and respectful free dialogue on taboo issues is another,” West said. “In the past three years at Harvard, five major Black scholars have left and two brilliant scholars critical of the U.S. empire and Israeli occupation — a Black Dominican woman and a Jewish Israeli woman — have been denied tenure. I see a pattern here.”

West reiterated his position that respect is priceless and challenged Harvard to confront the tough issues and not succumb to fear when addressing taboo issues.

“I want to make it clear that big money and prestigious professorships (without tenure or through the back door) at Harvard can never replace genuine respect,” West said. “So, a free Black man like me has no place at Harvard, and Harvard does not deserve those few free spirits still there. Yet Harvard can change if it chooses to do so!”