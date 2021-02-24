Who Is Shalanda Young? 7 Things To Know About Biden’s Potential Neera Tanden Replacement To Head OMB

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Who Is Shalanda Young? 5 Things To Know About Biden’s Potential Neera Tanden Replacement To Head OMB. In the original photos, Shalanda Young, right, is pictured. Photo Credit: Twitter. On the left, Neera Tanden testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on her nomination to become the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), during a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP)

Neera Tanden – President Joe Biden’s nominee to direct the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) – faces an uphill battle being confirmed. That battle just got harder on Wednesday morning when Senate committees delayed their vote on Tanden. Now a Black woman, Shalanda Young, has emerged as a potential alternative for the role. But who is Young? Here are 7 things to know about the woman Bloomberg said is under consideration as a replacement if Tanden’s nomination fails.

1. Shalanda Young made history as the first Black woman to serve as staff director of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee

With more than 14 years of experience with the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, Young became the first Black woman to serve as its staff director when she was named to the role in 2017.

She currently oversees $1.3 trillion in annual appropriations bills, disaster aid and major aspects of covid-19 spending, according to the Council on Foundations. Before that, Young was the committee’s deputy staff director.

2. Biden nominated Young as deputy director of the OMB

Young was nominated by Biden to serve under Tanden as deputy director at the OMB if Tanden is confirmed.

3. Lauded for doing outstanding work by members of Congress

Young has been lauded by members of Congress for doing exceptional work, including by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

“[Young] is not a member of this body, but she is a person without whom we would not be nearly as successful as we have been over this last year,” Hoyer said in Dec. 2020 after Congress passed the covid-19 relief package. “She has made this year less painful for millions and millions and millions of Americans.”

Rep. Beenie Thompson agreed and said, “Ms. Young is a proven budget expert and is well qualified for the job.”

4. Sources believe Shalanda Young would have no issues being confirmed as OMB director by the Senate

While Tanden faces opposition from several members of Congress because of her past tweets, sources told CNN Young wouldn’t have any problems being confirmed by the Senate.

“Shalanda would be a slam dunk to get confirmed,” a Democrat close to the White House tells CNN.

In addition to her work during the coronavirus pandemic, Young is credited with helping to end the 2018 government shutdown.

5. Former presidential management fellow at National Institute of Health

Shalanda Young first moved to Washington, D.C. more than two decades ago to serve as a presidential management fellow at the National Institute of Health. The program is a leadership development program for people pursuing advanced degrees.

6. Louisiana native

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Shalanda Young earned her bachelor of arts degree from Loyola University New Orleans. She also holds a master’s in Health Administration from Tulane University.

7. Has backing of Congressional Black Caucus

Young has the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus should Tanden’s nomination fail. One CBC member reiterated what others in Congress have said about Young.

“While I am hopeful for Ms. Tanden’s nomination, I cannot say enough good things about Ms. Young,” said Georgia Rep. Sanford Bishop. “She is widely respected by members on both sides of the aisle for her expertise.”