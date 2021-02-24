YouTube Political Influencer Young Pharaoh Canceled From GOP CPAC Event Over Conspiracy Claims

Written by Ann Brown

This week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), ironically themed “American Uncanceled” — a call against “cancel culture — canceled Black conservative YouTube influencer Young Pharaoh, saying he was taken off the roster due to anti-Semitic and conspiratorial comments.

A hip-hop artist and educator, Young Pharoah, 27, has released songs such as “Ritual,” “Levels to This Shift,” and “Back Jumping.” He is also recognized for his series of lectures, Spirit Science.

Also known as Pharaoh Aten, Young Pharaoh is from Buffalo, New York. His Twitter bio describes him as a polymath, philosopher, artist and CEO of The Aten Nation Inc., according to MEAWW. On his Facebook page, he claims to be a “Teacher/Musician/Fighter”. He has more than 58,000 Twitter followers, 282,000 Instagram followers and 440,000 YouTube subscribers.

Claiming an agenda that promotes a conservative point of view, CPAC is scheduled to take place from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28 in Orlando.

CPAC acted after Media Matters for America, a research organization that tracks conservative outlets, reported that Young Pharaoh has told followers that “Jewish people are ‘thieving fake Jews,'” USA Today reported.

Young Pharoah’s past tweets include one that said, “THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM… ITS ALL A COMPLETE #LIE. … COMPLETELY MADE UP FOR #POLITICAL GAIN,” Media Matters reported.

He has also tweeted false claims about the Pizzagate conspiracy theory and said that the covid-19 vaccine changes your genetic makeup, which medical experts refute. Pizzagate was a fake news story that Bill and Hillary Clinton helped run a pedophile ring from the basement of a pizza restaurant.

While Young Pharaoh has been canceled by the conservative Republican group, the CPAC lineup still includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Floridians with prior felony convictions against the will of voters, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with former President Trump. Also on the CPAC roster are Wayne Dupree, who claimed the Sandy Hook school massacre was a “hoax” carried out by “crisis actors” and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who was accused of covering up for a sexually abusive doctor when he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University, The Huffington Post reported.

The annual event is organized by the American Conservative Union.

A source confirmed to The Daily Beast that Pharaoh had been removed as a speaker. “We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization,” the organization tweeted on Monday, though it did not specify who the person was. “The individual will not be participating at our conference.”

The Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs posted the news of Young Pharaoh being dropped from CPAC on Twitter. He also posted Young Pharaoh’s response.

The American Jewish Committee tweeted a statement that Young Pharaoh had no place a CPAC.

Young Pharaoh replied, #SEND ME YOUR #BEST #RABBI TO #DEBATE ME ON ANYTHING IVE SAID. IF NOT KINDLY REFRAIN FROM SPEAKING IN ME.”

Jacobs also tweeted, “Young Pharaoh also doubles down on statements like ‘all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews.”

Young Pharaoh’s tweet on the issue read, “THESE ARE #FACTS. PLEASE EDUCATE YOUR SELF & SAVE THE TEARS”

He then issued a reward challenge, tweeting, “$50,000 FOR THE TOP #JEWISH #RABBI WHO CAN PROVE THE VALIDITY OF #JUDAISM. I OWN MY OWN #DEBATE LEAGUE & INVITE YOU TO DEBATE ME IN FRONT OF THE WORLD.. IN THE MEANTIME SUBSCRIBE TO ATEUNIVERSITY.COM & BECOME A #GENIUS TODAY”.