New Details In Former Bucs Player Vince Jackson Death: Chronic Alcoholism May Be Factor

Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) in an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Oct. 5, 2014. Jackson was found dead on Feb. 15, 2021, in a Florida hotel room. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

Vincent Jackson, the former NFL star who was found dead in a Florida hotel room, could have died from chronic alcoholism, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The 38-year-old former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers wide receiver was found on Oct. 5 in a hotel room in Brandon. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner said Thursday that Jackson might have been dead up to three days before his body was discovered.

Jackson had been staying at the hotel since Jan. 11.

“We haven’t got the toxicology report back, so we can’t say with any certainty that that was it, but a lot of long-standing health conditions that contributed to his passing because of some alcohol abuse,” Chronister said.

Jackson’s family did not agree with the sheriff’s office comments and insisted that the former NFL star’s death was a result of his injuries “while he played in the NFL”.

“The official autopsy of Vincent Jackson has not been completed and the family has been told the full autopsy report will not be available for weeks,” the Jackson family said in a statement seen by TMZ.

The family also said they were donating Jackson’s brain to Boston University’s Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center in an effort to learn more about his death.

Michelle Van Dyke, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, said in an email to ESPN that the autopsy was not complete and it might take several months before a final report is released.

“There cannot be a rush to judgment in determining cause and manner of death,” Van Dyke said. “At this time, there is no timeframe for the completion of the autopsy report for Mr. Jackson.”

Condolences from fans and admirers continued to pour in for Jackson. Darden Rice, a St. Petersburg City Council Member who is vying for the mayorship of St. Petersburg, said she was “deeply saddened” to hear about the passing of Vincent Jackson.

“He was a kind man who cared so much about Tampa Bay and gave back generously to his community. Vince will be missed, and my prayers are with his friends and family at this challenging time,” Rice tweeted.