MAGA Mayor In Texas: You’re On Your Own During Electricity Crisis, Government Owes You Socialists Nothing

Written by Ann Brown

MAGA Mayor In Texas: You’re On Your Own During Electricity Crisis, Government Owes You Socialists Nothing. Photo: A man, who wished not to be indentified, carries a bag of charcoal he planned to use to keep warm Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The mayor of Colorado City seemed to think it was still the Wild Wild West in Texas, telling residents that they had to fend for themselves during prolonged freezing temperatures that have claimed lives and caused an electricity and water crisis in the Lone Star State.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Mayor Tim Boyd claimed it was not the local government’s responsibility to support residents in the wake of power outages. Boyd went on the chastise “lazy” people “looking for a damn handout.”

Texas has long been considered a red state and has voted Republican almost exclusively in decades of past presidential elections, but Boyd blamed Democrats for the state’s epic disaster-preparedness failure.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, Boyd posted, “Folks, God Has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this. This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW work and others will become dependent for handouts. Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be damned if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves! We have lost sight of those in need and those that take advantage of the system and mesh them into one group!! “

Boyd continued, “only the strong will survive.” Then the Republican mayor resigned amid outrage over his Facebook post.

ABC affiliate KTXS posted the full transcripts of Boyd’s Facebook posts. His comments included this: “No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with it and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your laziness is the direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish.”

The former mayor concluded, “Bottom line, quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family!”

Twitter users were outraged and had lots to say.

“Do what the early American settlers did, find a neighbor who has plenty, invade their home, take their goods and burn their homes to the ground for warmth. Manifest destiny people, eat the weak, give nothing back!,” wrote one user.

“Government doesn’t owe me anything yet I owe the government thousands of dollars in taxes due in a couple months,” commented another.

One person questioned just what the government is responsible for: “So let me get this straight…now electricity and running water are socialist constructs and the government doesn’t owe us the most basic fundamental services? What do we have a government for at all, then? If they don’t owe us power or water, what is their function at all?”

Millions in Texas are still without power and water following a winter storm that brought prolonged freezing temperatures.

Boyd said in a second post that his wife has faced repercussions from his Facebook rant, USA Today reported. She was fired from her job, he said.

“I admit, there are things that are said all the time that I don’t agree with,” Boyd said, “but I would never harass you or your family to the point that they would lose there (sic) livelihood such as a form of income.”

A conservative city, Colorado City is located in Mitchell County, about 230 miles west of Dallas and has about 4,000 residents, USA Today reported.

Inexplicably pronounced “Col-o-RAY-do,” the city wasn’t always MAGA spirited, Brenda Bell wrote in The Washington Post. Bell grew up in Colorado City, leaving as an adult in 1963. Much of Texas, including Colorado City, began to shift toward the Republican Party during the 1950s and ’60s, she wrote.

In 2016, Donald Trump got 81 percent of the vote in Mitchell County, and in 2020, Trump got 84 percent.

“In a single generation, GOP voters became the straight-ticket yellow-dog voters, with every statewide office held in a vise grip by the likes of Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz, our indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton. And Colorado City had Mayor Tim Boyd,” Bell wrote.

In recent years, Mitchell County’s population has dropped by 20 percent and has become more racially diverse (40 percent Hispanic). It is also poorer and even less educated than the rest of Texas — fewer than 10 percent of residents over the age of 25 have a college degree and 20 percent live in poverty.

Boyd later apologized for his online rant.

“I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves,” Boyd wrote, according to KTXS. “I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!”