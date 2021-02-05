Switchin’ Up On You Like A Politician: Here Is The New Democrat Plan For $1400 Stimulus Check With New Restrictions

Written by Ann Brown

Switchin’ Up On You Like A Politician: Here Is The New Democrat Plan For $1400 Stimulus Check With New Restrictions. Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 1/8/21

U.S. voters have learned to not put much stock in promises made by politicians when it comes to stimulus money.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden promised another stimulus check of $2,000 if he won the election. After $600 checks went out while Donald Trump was still in office, Biden dropped the $2,000 promise down to $1,400, deducting the already mailed-out $600 checks. This was seen by many as Biden’s first broken promise.

Biden received pushback from Republicans and moderate Democrats who argued that this third round of “economic impact payments” should go only to the hardest-hit families, The Washington Post reported. Now the White House is indicating that it’s willing to compromise and narrow who gets the payments, sending checks only to low- and moderate-income families this time around.

Now comes more amendments to the long-awaited and much-hyped stimulus package. Under the proposed new revisions, $1,400 payments will go to individuals earning less than $50,000 and $2,800 checks will go to married couples earning less than $100,000.

Heads of households earning up to $75,000 will also qualify. This means that about 71 percent of Americans will get the full benefits and another 17 percent will get the partial benefit, according to Kyle Pomerleau, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who specializes in tax policy.

“This is less than Biden’s initial proposal for the payments to go to individuals earning up to $75,000 and married couples earning up to $150,000, which would result in about 85 percent getting full payments,” The Washington Post reported.

Parents of children will receive an extra $1,400 per child. A family of four will receive $5,600.

These proposed changes don’t sit well with many on Twitter.

“Biden is a liar. And establishment media is peddling his lies. He ran on $2,000 checks. People in Georgia won’t forget and other Americans won’t forget. Already he’s a disaster as president,” one person tweeted.

Another agreed, tweeting “2000, not 1400……already backing away from promises…and don’t tell me 600+1400….2000 is not even enough.”

The new round of $1,400 payments would not be issued until after Congress passes its entire relief package. The Senate has already approved a budget resolution. Now it’s up to the House Democratic leaders to act.

An observer of U.S. politics expressed shock on Twitter over the dynamics of the latest proposals for stimulus distribution: “I’m not American and I’m shocked that this is a conversation to be had. Why would rich people get the same amount as poor people? Why are they even getting money in the first place?”

