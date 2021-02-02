Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized

Written by Ann Brown

Longtime civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized for abdominal discomfort and underwent surgery, according to his organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson, 79, is expected to be discharged within a few days and is said to be “resting and in good spirits,” Fox 8 News reported.

“After routine medical observation, successful surgery ensued,” the coalition said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued love, support, and prayers.”

In 2017, Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder that has no cure, CNN reported. At the time of his diagnosis, Jackson said it was “a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression.”

In early January, Jackson received a covid-19 vaccine shot. At the time he urged others to receive the vaccine and touted the safety of the immunization, The Chicago Tribune reported.

After the injection, Jackson, who received the Pfizer vaccine, raised his fist in the air.

“Take the vaccine,” Jackson told a crowd of healthcare workers and reporters at Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital who watched him get vaccinated in a small tent outside the South Side hospital. “Take the vaccine now.”

There had not been any reports of Jackson experiencing adverse effects from the vaccination. Still, news of him getting the vaccine didn’t sit well with some fans on Twitter.

Jackson, who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was a two-time Democratic presidential candidate, founded Chicago’s Rainbow PUSH coalition in December 1996.