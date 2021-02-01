South Carolina Principal Takes Night Job At Walmart To Support Struggling Students

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby

A South Carolina principal has taken helping his students to another level.

Henry Darby is a principal by day and Walmart worker by night – all in an effort to help his students. According to Today, 90 percent of the student body at Darby’s North Charleston High School in South Carolina lives below the poverty line.

So Darby did the only thing that was logical to him – he took a second job to support those who needed some extra love.

For Darby, love is also in his job description. “At North Charleston High School we do express the three R’s: rigor, relevance and relationship. Everybody knows that I’m a hugger. When I see my students (I say), ‘Come here boy! Come here chile!’ Come here and give me a big hug,” Darby told TODAY.

“I meet them at the door, off the buses. ‘You got problems, come here, give me a hug anyhow’” he said he tells them. “I’m just that type of guy.”

With the covid-19 hitting his community really hard, Darby said he decided to take on the extra job as a night stocker so he could help his students and their families even more. Every Walmart paycheck he earns goes towards helping his students.

“I get a little emotional, because when you’ve got children you’ve heard, sleeping under a bridge, or a former student and her child, they’re sleeping in a car, or when you go to a parent’s house because there’s problems and you knock on the door, there are no curtains and you see a mattress on the floor,” Darby said with tears in his eyes. “And these people need — and I wasn’t gonna say no. And at my age, you know, we don’t ask for money. We just don’t. You just go ahead and do what you need to do.”

Darby isn’t one to seek attention, and when Walmart found out what he was doing, it reached out to the media. “The attention, I’m not used to it,” Darby said. “I don’t think that I’ve done anything worthy of distinction to warrant the attention.”

He didn’t even tell anyone at Walmart that he was a school principal. “Even before we knew, there was something special about him,” Darby’s store manager Cynthia Solomon told TODAY. “I would be so happy to have Mr. Darby for as long as he will have us as a part of his family and beyond.”

Darby’s students were not surprised at his actions, saying Darby is always “ready to help anybody” and “there when you least expect it but when you need him the most.”

When Walmart found out what the South Carolina principal was doing, they decided to help him help his students. Walmart store manager Solomon and TODAY presented Darby with a $50,000 check for his high school. Viewers across the country are also chipping in to help the North Charleston students.

Darby – who said he tried to keep what he was doing “as esoteric as possible” – was moved by the outpouring of support and Walmart’s generosity.

“I’m speechless sir and that’s not my calling sir. I just can’t find the adequate words to describe … but thank you so very much, this is going to go a very, very long way with our students,” Darby said.

Despite the support, Darby said he will continue to work his second job at Walmart as long as he can to help his “incomparable” students, whom he also calls his grandchildren.

“These students are the best of the best. We love them dearly,” Darby said.