Cicely Tyson Dies At 96: 10 Things To Know About The Legendary Actress

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Cicely Tyson Dies At 96: 10 Things To Know About The Legendary Actress. In this photo, Tyson attends American Theater Wing Honoring Cicely Tyson at 2016 Gala at the Plaza Hotel on September 26, 2016 in New York City . Photo Credit:John Palmer/MediaPunch /IPX

Legend. Icon. Queen. There are many words that describe trailblazing actress Cicely Tyson. The aforementioned, while accurate embodiments, barely scratch the surface. There are also many across the world who, despite defying logic, felt like Tyson would live forever. Just as vibrant and beautiful at 96 as she’d been throughout her entire life, Tyson’s fans fully expected the intentional artist to add centenarian to her list.

Even Tyson herself felt she had more to do. She said as much in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning that aired two days before her death during which she spoke about her newly released memoir, “Just As I Am” which details her storied life and historic career.

Seated at the Abyssinian Baptist Church where she worshipped before the pandemic, Tyson said there was a reason she was still here when so many close to her had gone on to glory. In fact, Tyson had book talks hosted by Tyler Perry scheduled and hinted that there was a project in the works she still had to be tight-lipped about, according to King.

In an unexpected plot twist, Cicely Tyson died Thursday, Jan. 28. After blessing the world with her immense talent, dignity, grace and resilience for over 70 years, it seems her work was indeed done and the time for her final curtain call set.

Leaving a legacy in which her real lived experiences rival any character she’s ever played, here are 10 things to know about the incomparable Cicely Tyson.

1. Daughter of Caribbean immigrants born and raised in Harlem, New York

Cicely Tyson was born and raised in East Harlem on Dec. 19, 1924. The daughter of West Indian immigrants from the Caribbean island of Nevis, Tyson was the youngest of three children, according to the New York Times.

Her parents were William and Theodesia Tyson. Williams was a painter, carpenter and pushcart operator, while her mother was a domestic worker. Cicely contributed to the household by selling shopping bags on street corners. Her parents divorced early in life and her mother became the sole caretaker.

After graduating from Charles Evans Hughes High School, Tyson became a secretary for the American Red Cross. However, she realized it wasn’t her calling. She said she made a dramatic announcement to her co-workers one day.

“I’m just sure God didn’t put me on the face of this earth to bang on a typewriter the rest of my life,” Tyson recalled stating.

2. Became a model before venturing into acting

FILE – Cicely Tyson peers through a monocle at the Dorchester Hotel in London, Feb. 19, 1973. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” has died. She was 96. Tyson’s death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (AP Photo, File)

After quitting her job as a secretary, Tyson began modeling in the 1950s. She told King she was walking down the street one day when someone stopped her and asked who her agent was.

She went on to become a top featured model for Ebony, Jet and other popular magazines. Tyson also walked various runways and was featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and other major magazines.

Eventually Tyson became disenchanted with modeling because she “felt like a machine” she told TIME.

3. Overcame great obstacles to play iconic roles including being kicked out of the house by her mother

She experienced challenges along the way, including her staunchly religious mother kicking her out of the house for pursuing acting.

“Suddenly I found something that I loved to do and I had a child to support. My mother, she thought that I was going to live in the den of iniquity because we grew up in the slums, lots of prostitutes walking up and down the street and that’s all she knew about movies,” Tyson said.

After not speaking for two years, Tyson eventually proved her mother wrong and their relationship was repaired. When she won her Emmy for Miss Jane Pittman, she looked into the camera smiling and said, “You see, Mom, it wasn’t really a den of iniquity after all.”

Tyson also recalled being sexually assaulted by well-known acting coach Paul Mann. However, she said she refused to let anything stop her.

“I went back to get what I was told I needed in order to achieve what I wanted,” Tyson told King of her returning to Mann’s class. “And I think of all the many young Black women who go through that and are devastated by it and it kills their dream. I was not going to let that happen to me.”

4. Cicely Tyson was very selective of the roles she took, turning down lucrative offers if she felt they demeaned Black women

Known for her intentionality when selecting roles, Tyson was brave enough to reject work in a time when Black people were often relegated to portraying negative stereotypes onscreen.

“I wait for roles — first, to be written for a woman, then, to be written for a Black woman,” Tyson once said in a 1997 article in the Bergen (New Jersey) Record, according to Bloomberg. “And then I have the audacity to be selective about the kinds of roles I play. I’ve really got three strikes against me. So, aren’t you amazed I’m still here?”

When speaking with King, she recalled an experience she had with a white reporter when being interviewed for her breakout role as Rebecca in the 1972 film “Sounder” that made her vow to use her platform responsibly.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

According to Tyson, the reported told her he realized he had “a bit of bigotry” because he took issue with her son in the movie calling her onscreen husband Daddy. Tyson said she asked the reporter if he had children and when he confirmed he did, she asked what his children called him. His answer: “Daddy.” Tyson said it was a revelatory moment for her.

“I thought my God, this man is thinking that we’re not human beings and I made up my mind that I could not afford the luxury of just being an actress and that I would use my career as my platform,” Tyson told King. She’d reiterated the position many times in prior interviews stating, “There were a number of issues I wanted to address. And I wanted to use my career as a platform.”

Due to her unwillingness to compromise her integrity, Tyson didn’t work as often as she could have. “The choices of roles I made had to do with educating and entertaining. And as a result I found myself working only every two or three years,” she once said.

However, Tyson had no regrets over her career choices. In 1974, she doubled down on her stance in People Magazine.

“The lesser of two evils for me is to wait, rather than do something that isn’t right,” Tyson said. “Producers know how I feel, and they’re very cautious about sending me things, although I read everything I get. They either make my skin tingle or my stomach churn. I’m really tired of the assumption that n—gers don’t like nothin’ but sex and violence.”

5. Tyson was married to legendary jazz trumpeter Miles Davis

Actress Cicely Tyson with Miles Davis at Premier of ?Yentl? in November 1983. (AP Photo)

Cicely Tyson and Miles Davis had a decades-long romance and were married for seven years of it from 1981 to 1987.

They first became involved in the 1960s when Davis was in the midst of divorcing his then-wife Frances Davis. He announced in 1968 that he would marry Tyson when the divorce was final, telling Jet “I’m very much in love with Cicely. She is a wonderful woman, the greatest.”

However, Davis married singer Betty Davis that year instead. He filed for divorce form Davis in 1969 and he and Tyson would rekindle their romance in 1978. They were married at Bill Cosby’s house by then-Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, but ultimately divorced.

Though Tyson and Davis had a tumultuous relationship due to his infidelity and drug addiction, Tyson said he never used them in front of her in her memoir.

“And then there were the drugs. He did not use in front of me. In fact, in all my years with Miles, never once did he shoot up, snort cocaine, or even smoke a reefer in my presence. I’m sure Miles must’ve shot up or snorted in his bathroom, but he left no sign of it, clearing away any paraphernalia. He knew how much I despised drugs. Also, my religious upbringing ensured I had nothing to do with them. I still don’t,” Tyson wrote.

She maintains she has never loved anyone the way she loved Davis and noted he apologized for all the pain he caused her on his deathbed.

“People who hurt, it’s always the person that is closes to them that they hurt and I was in love with him. He was a beautiful human being,” Tyson said.

6. Cicely Tyson blazed trails by winning numerous honors and awards well into her 90s

**FILE PHOTO** Cicely Tyson Has Passed Away at 96. NEW YORK, NEW YORK-United States: Actress Cicely Tyson attends Actress Cicely Tyson Private Lifetime OSCAR Party hosted by Designer b. Michaels and Recording Artist Valerie Simpson held at Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar on December 8, 2018 in New York City. Credit: Mpi43/MediaPunch /IPX

A walking portrait of beauty, style, grace and integrity, Tyson wove her ownpath to success.

Aside from Sounder, Tyson starred in an array of acclaimed television, film and Broadway productions including “The Blacks” in 1961, “A Man Called Adam” in 1966, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” in 1974, “Roots” in 1977, “King” and “A Woman Called Moses” in 1978, “The Marva Collins Story” in 1981, “A Lesson Before Dying” in 1999, “The Help” in 2011, “Trip to Bountiful” in 2014 and “How to Get Away With Murder” in 2015, along with many others.

Over the course of her career, Tyson earned many awards and accolades. She also continued to break barriers well into her 90s. Among her awards are three Emmy awards, Kennedy Center Honors, the NAACP’s Spingarn Medal, etc.

Tyson became the oldest person to win a Tony Award at age 88 in 2013, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by President Barack Obama and became first Black woman to receive an honorary Oscar in 2018.

7. Inspired an entire generation of Black actresses

She inspired a generation of Black actresses and gave them hope they could follow in her footsteps.

“She’s our Meryl Streep,” Vanessa Williams told Essence Magazine in 2013. “She was the person you wanted to be like in terms of an actress, in terms of the roles she got and how serious she took her craft. She still is.”

In Dec. 2020, “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o also said of Tyson, “Without the gains of women like her, women like me would have much greater pains to bear in the arts.”

Ashley Williams, an actress from Miami Florida of Jamaican descent who’s series “Double Cross” is making waves with audiences, also noted the impact Tyson had on her.

“When you cry over a person, you’ve never met but had the reach to touch your soul anyways. That’s God,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “People aren’t possessions to be had. Only to be experienced. The experiences we have all gained because of the assignment on your life to be brought into this world and do what you did is the epitome of a real impact and when we meet one day, I shall tell you of how strong your impact was on me”

8. First cousin of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan

With such a stellar career, Tyson has many famous friends, but she also has very famous family members. She is the first cousin of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

9. Lauded as much for her offscreen persona as she was for her onscreen talent

As tributes pour in for Tyson, it is evident she was just as loved for who she was offscreen as the roles she selected to play onscreen. LeVar Burton, who co-starred with Tyson in “Roots” said it was Tyson’s entire being that made her special.

“What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident enough—it was her humanity. Just by walking into a room, she had this way of elevating everyone around her,” Michelle Obama wrote on Instagram.

“That was part of her gift was her access to humanity. She was that deep well of strength and resilience and elegance and grace and beauty and her talent was her ability to effortlessly access all of that humanity,” Burton said.

“She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup. My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next,” entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, who was very close to Tyson wrote on Instagram. “Well, I think it’s safe to say you have done all you were put here to do, and we are all better for it.”

10. Released “Just As I Am” Memoir two days before her death

Two days before Cicely Tyson died, she released a memoir of her life entitled, “Just As I Am.” The book is already sold out on Amazon. It is intriguing to readers because Tyson was always very reticent about her personal life and she opens up more than ever in the work.

The Washington Post revered it in a review.

“’Just as I Am’ is a 400-page chronicle of a history as American as apple pie, as Black as the dead of night, as rich, surely, as Tyson’s favorite meals, oxtails and okra, cooked up by her late ex-husband Miles Davis,” the Post wrote. “While undoubtedly personal — or ‘plain and unvarnished, with the glitter and garland set aside,’ as Tyson writes in the book’s introduction via her skilled collaborator Michelle Burford — it’s a universal accounting of just how far we’ve come in Tyson’s near-century of life, and how far we still must go.”

It added the book is “packed with details from Tyson’s personal and professional journeys few have known” and details how Tyson “accomplished all of it against a backdrop of white supremacy, anti-Blackness and sexism that many are just now recognizing still exists.”

A posthumous tweet from Tyson encourages readers to draw hope form her experiences. “I hope that my book inspires you all to take stock of your own wonderful journey, and the blessings that lie there,” the tweet from Tyson’s account says.

https://twitter.com/JanetJackson/status/1355206135784083457