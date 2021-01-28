NBA Analyst Sekou Smith Suddenly Passes Away From Covid-19

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Sekou Smith, Photo courtesy of Turner Sports

Renowned NBA analyst Sekou Smith, died of covid-19 related complications on Tuesday, the league announced. He was 48.

Smith reported on the NBA for nearly two decades, first as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers for the Indianapolis Star and the Atlanta Hawks for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, before joining Turner Sports in 2009.

He was a mainstay on NBA TV’s studio show “Game Time” and “The Beat.” He was also the host and creator of NBA.com’s “Hang Time” podcast and blog. His last podcast appearance was on Jan. 11.

Tributes from media figures and colleagues described Smith as a “dedicated reporter”. He was the husband of Heather and father to three children, Gabriel, Rielly, and Cameron.

A social media user commented on A Black Web thread about how Smith’s sudden death had affected him. “Crazy I wouldn’t even guess that Sekou Smith news would be something to kinda mess with my mood a bit but homie was a nice guy and he did the damn thing on nba.com and helped keep that garbage channel NBA TV afloat. I guess it’s just how sudden it is.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement, “The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family. Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league.

“Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work.”

NBA TV said in a tweet that his work “touched a lot of people”.

Turner Sports said in a statement that they were “heartbroken over Sekou’s tragic passing.”

“His commitment to journalism and the basketball community was immense and we will miss his warm, engaging personality,” the statement read.

“He was beloved by his Turner Sports and NBA friends and colleagues. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.