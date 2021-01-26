China’s Powerful Ruler Xi: Cold War With United States Could Turn Hot

Written by Dana Sanchez

China’s Powerful Ruler Xi: Cold War With United States Could Turn Hot. Xi Jinping. Image: Janne Wittoeck / Flickr / CC

Without mentioning names, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden that the new cold war could turn hot if he keeps up with the protectionist policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Speaking Monday at the virtual World Economic Forum, Xi said “We should respect and accommodate differences” and “avoid meddling in other countries’ internal affairs.”

Trump strengthened ties with Taiwan, increasing weapons sales and sending senior officials to the territory despite warnings from China.

Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state but China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province.

China has regularly flown warplanes over international waters in the South China Sea in recent months between southern Taiwan and the Taiwanese-controlled Pratas Islands, BBC reported.

For two days in a row over the weekend, Taiwan reported seeing more Chinese warplanes than usual in a show of force, coinciding with the first days Biden’s presidency. Analysts say Xi is testing Biden’s level of support for Taiwan.

In the first U.S. first public remarks on Taiwan since Biden was inaugurated, the U.S. State Department reaffirmed its “rock-solid commitment” to helping Taiwan defend itself, BBC reported.

On Saturday, China sent eight bomber planes, four fighter jets and an anti-submarine aircraft. On Sunday, it sent 15 aircraft, triggering a warning from the U.S.

On Saturday, a U.S. aircraft carrier group sailed into the South China Sea. It was seen as “a show of force” and not good for peace, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters on Monday.

The U.S. said it was exercising its “freedom of navigation,” BBC reported.

The Biden administration has already agreed with Trump’s determination that China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Throughout his Monday speech at the World Economic Forum, Xi “repeatedly returned to the importance of international cooperation on nearly every issue — except on those, like human rights, that he deems ‘internal affairs,'” Axios reported.

Xi specifically opposed sanctions or seeking to “create isolation” and warned that the pandemic should not be allowed to disrupt supply chain routes.

“The misguided approach of antagonism and confrontation — be it in the form of a cold war, hot war, trade war or tech war — will eventually hurt all countries’ interest and undermine everyone’s well-being,” Xi said.

