Georgia Democrats Angry At Biden’s Broken Promise Of New $2000 Stimulus Check

Written by Ann Brown

Georgia Democrats Angry At Biden’s Broken Promise Of New $2000 Stimulus Check. Photo: President-elect Joe Biden listens to a question as he speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden is pushing a new covid stimulus package that includes checks to Americans for $1,400 — not the $2,000 he and many other Democrats were campaigning on. Folks in Georgia aren’t too happy about this change.

While it seems Biden is adding the already issued $600 checks to the newly proposed $1,400 to equal $2,000, voters are complaining this was not explained prior.

The discrepancy is already being called “Biden’s first broken campaign promise.” This is especially true for Georgia voters, who delivered control of the U.S. Senate to the Democratic Party by electing Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Mediate reported.

“The last few weeks heading towards the runoff election, especially after Trump endorsed the $2,000 payments, Warnock and Ossoff made it a point to endorse and exclusively say ‘$2,000 checks,’” said Georgia resident Oscar Zaro, who said he voted for the Democratic candidates. “A lot of the people in my district voted blue in the runoff for two main reasons: (1) Loeffler and Perdue denying us relief during covid while profiting millions themselves; and (2) $2,000 checks.”

“They really underestimate just how much people are hurting economically,” Zaro added, referring to Democrats who he views as reneging on their word.

People vented on Twitter, but not everyone was willing to blame Biden.

“For the next fours, the same people who spent the last four years screaming about Trumps lies aren’t going to call Biden out for any of his lies,” one person tweeted.

Another countered with this: “Promise #1 get $2,000 in the pockets of Americans. He STATED the initial $600 was a down payment. I refuse to add it up for you. So, promise #1= (check mark). Next up Covid19. Some will continue to live in #alternativereality.”

During his runoff campaign, Warnock shared an image of a $2,000 stimulus check, The Daily Mail reported.

And when Biden joined in the campaign for Ossoff and Warnock, he also implied that the checks would be $2,000 of new funds.

“I don’t know where President Trump has been for the last eight months while his allies in the U.S. Senate have been blocking this relief,” Ossoff said the same night the 45th president brought the issue to the fore. “Trump is, as ever, erratic and all over the place, but on this point, tonight, he’s right. $600 is a joke. They should send $2,000 checks to the American people right now because people are hurting.”

Biden told Georgia voters, “If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now.”

Rachel Kahn, a progressive organizer and podcaster from Atlanta, told Mediaite, “In my opinion, as a person who does marketing, advertising, and public communications as my job, I would confidently say their messaging implied an additional $2,000, not $2,000 minus $600.”