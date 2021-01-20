Florida Resident Slaps Black Security Guard On Camera For Taking Too Long Checking ID

Written by Ann Brown

Florida Resident Slaps Black Security Guard On Camera For Taking Too Long Checking ID. Photo: Mugshot for 46-year-old Joaquin Fagundo. (WPLG)

A Florida man slapped a Black security guard at a gated Parkland community for taking too long to check his ID and the Jan. 4 incident was all caught on video, leading to Joaquin Fagundo’s arrest.

Fagundo, 46, was arrested on Jan. 5 on a charge of burglary with assault or battery, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The security guard was working at the entry gate of the residential community where Fagundo lived when there was a verbal altercation between Fagundo, his wife and the guard. It happened after the guard took Fagundo’s ID card to verify that he was a resident there, NBC Miami reported. It happened just after 1 a.m. when the couple was unable for some reason to get through the security gate and needed the guard to open it for them, WSVN reported.

Surveillance video from inside the guardhouse showed Fagundo and his wife forcing their way into the guardhouse door. They demanded that the guard return Fagundo’s driver’s license. The guard returned the ID and asked them to leave. Moments after they exit the guardhouse, Fagundo reentered and hit the guard in the head, slamming him into a glass door.

The couple then got back in their car and drove off.

The video was uploaded to the Parkland Talk YouTube channel.

Fagundo was arrested and taken to the Broward County Main Jail. On Jan. 6, he posted a $1,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial, Parkland Talk reported.

Fagundo is now threatening to sue Parkland Talk, which is part of Talk Media, for publishing an article about the arrest. He issued a statement that read: “You wrote an article and blasted it on your Parkland paper with all incorrect fax (sic). It was about me and the incident that occurred a couple (of) weeks ago with the security guard home threatened me and my family and refuse to let us into our community that we had percent (sic) of our license and verbally called me names….Either this information is removed for my own privacy, or I will be pressing charges.”