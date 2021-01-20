MAGA Comes Through For Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O, Commutes Sentence Of Ex-Detroit Hip-Hop Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

73 SHARES Share Tweet

MAGA Comes Through For Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O, Commutes Sentence Of Ex-Detroit Hip-Hop Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. In the original photos: Brazilian researchers received death threats after bad results from hydroxychloroquine study that resulted in several deaths. Trump doesn’t like news media hosts who talk about polls that make him look bad. He’s willing to try intimidation to make the problem go away. President Donald Trump swats at the fake snow that was dropping from the ceiling as he arrived to speaks at a rally for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Nov. 26, 2018, in Biloxi, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Snoop Dogg attends the world premiere of the Starz television series “Power” final season at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) President Donald Trump’s White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Trump, walk on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One upon returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

On the eve of his exit from the White House, it was revealed outgoing President Donald Trump pardoned 73 people. More were expected Wednesday morning before his departure. Among those granted commutations and clemency were Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O’ Harris and former Detroit hip-hop Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Harris – a known former drug kingpin who also ran a slew of legitimate businesses (including a theater company credited with giving Denzel Washington his big break) – invested $1.5 million to help start Death Row with Suge Knight. He was imprisoned in 1988 for attempted murder and kidnapping and has spent 32 years behind bars.

Kilpatrick was once a rising political star known for his charisma and intellect. That changed when he was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013 after being convicted in a federal corruption case of a racketeering conspiracy that included using his position to bribe, extort and commit fraud to enrich himself and those in his circle.

Trump pardoned Harris after hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg secretly lobbied on his behalf, enlisting the help of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Daily Mail reported. Harris alleged victim recanted his story in 2011, but he still wasn’t released because he still had convictions for his drug offenses.

However, Harris is said to have been a model prisoner, restarting the San Quentin News and giving back to youth from behind bars. Harris’ attorney, Bruce Zucker, expressed his appreciation for his attorney’s relief, adding the sentence was too harsh for the crime.

‘It occurred during the 1980s, at a time when then Presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush authorized legislation that imposed draconian penalties for drug offenses, which primarily and adversely affected young African American men living in the inner-city, such as Mr. Harris,’ Zucker said. “This commutation is more than equitable, and it is long overdue. We are all grateful for the hard work on this case by prison reform professionals Alice Johnson, Weldon Angeleno, and artist Snoop Dogg, as well as private investigator and sentencing expert John Brown.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Kilpatrick was pardoned Wednesday morning, after he and advocates had been pleading with Trump for a pardon for over two years, Detroit News reported. In 2020, after serving seven years of his sentence, Kilpatrick also tried to get released based on “health challenges” but that turned out not to pan out either.

“President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community,” a statement from the White House said. “Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

There have been mixed reactions to Kilpatrick’s release. Some celebrate it as a chance at redemption, while others believe he is not reformed and should still be behind bars.

“It’s a second chance certainly at redemption and to return to society and be a productive citizen,” former Michigan state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo said. “Nobody is saying Kwame didn’t do wrong. He did commit a crime but the crime did not fit the time.”

“Kwame Kilpatrick has earned every day he served in federal prison for the horrible crimes he committed against the people of Detroit,” U.S> Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement. “He is a notorious and unrepentant criminal. He remains convicted of 24 felonies. Kilpatrick has served only one quarter of the sentence that was very appropriately imposed.”

Harris’ family and friends are happy he is coming home.

“You don’t even know how it feels right now,’ Harris’ longtime friend Al Brown told DailyMail.com. ‘Mike was never a bad guy. He did a lot of good on the streets. He was successful as a businessman before he left prison. … ‘Now he wants to give back. For the last 20 or so years he’s been creating programs. He was able to get San Quentin News back up and running, with him as the Editor-In-Chief. He’s done a lot for the youth up in Richmond, California.’