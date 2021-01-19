Bow Wow Defends Performing Maskless At Packed Party While Covid Cases Skyrocket

Written by Ann Brown

Bow Wow Defends Performing Maskless At Packed Party While Covid Cases Skyrocket. Photo: Bow Wow attends WE TV’s “Bridezillas” Season 11 premiere party at Arena on Feb. 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

No masks? No problem. Social distancing? Not necessary. Hip-hop artist Bow Wow is being slammed for entertaining at a concert on Friday, Jan. 15, in a packed Houston nightclub that did not seem to abide by covid-19 precautions.

“The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star wasn’t the only artist who took part in the concert. A handful of artists appeared at the Clé Houston for a party celebrating club promoter Larry Morrow’s birthday. Leaked video footage from the event revealed that most attendees, including Bow Wow, were maskless, TMZ reported.

Meek Mill and J. Prince Jr. were also there, and they too appeared not wearing masks.

A video clip shows upwards of 100 people watching Bow Wow perform.

Bow Wow responded to the backlash on Twitter by tweeting, “Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous.”

Twitter responded. “Safe to say the Mayor of Houston @SylvesterTurner does NOT hate your guts. He is working to stop spread of the virus during a pandemic. 1,652 Houstonians have died of #COVID19 as of Jan. 17. It’s not personal, Bow Wow,” one tweeted.

“if you stayed at home this wouldn’t have happened , although it wasn’t your event … celebrities keep saying wear masks, don’t gather in large groups and yet we keep seeing celebs travel and do the opposite,” tweeted another.

A third tweeter called out Bow Wow, writing, “No. But, if you respect our city, you would get his position. It’s a pandemic and these young adults are infecting their relatives when they go to the club and go home to their parents and families. We are trying to save lives. Your fans would pay to see you virtually.”

The covid pandemic is dire in Houston — the city reported more than 24,000 new positive patients on Friday alone, TMZ reported.

Bow Wow, 33, tweeted back.

“Man I been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I can’t host with that thing on,” one message read, according to E! Online.

“That’s the thing IT WASN’T MY PARTY. But of course ima get the blame,” he wrote in another since-deleted message. “I don’t want folks thinking I don’t care ya know…”

Bow Wow claimed he was wearing a mask earlier in the evening, but removed it before performing his 2005 hit “Like Me.”

He added that before the performance that he was tested “twice” for covid-19, People Magazine reported.

Houston authorities closed down the Clé Houston club two days after the party for exceeding covid capacity, KHOU reported.