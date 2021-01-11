Covid Vaccines Can Cause Severe Allergic Reactions: 3 Things Black America Needs To Know

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Covid Vaccines Can Cause Severe Allergic Reactions: 3 Things Black America Needs To Know. Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

In an effort to finally put an end to the deadly covid-19 virus, health officials around the globe are encouraging people to get one of the approved covid vaccines. In addition to minor side effects like headaches, fever and soreness at the injection site, over two dozen people have had serious allergic reactions to the vaccines, Bloomberg reported. Here are 3 things Black America needs to know about covid-19 vaccines.

1. Those with severe allergic reactions to the covid vaccines experienced anaphylaxis.

According to Bloomberg, in their efforts to fight the covid-19 virus, covid vaccines can cause anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction that can occur within seconds or minutes, causing swelling and inflammation. It can become fatal if the swelling blocks airway passages and is normally brought on by foods, bee stings and, in some cases, prescription drugs.

2. People in the U.S., U.K. and Israel have had allergic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech covid vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention released a report on Jan. 6 that details 21 cases of anaphylaxis were confirmed in the U.S. by Dec. 23. There were also two cases in the U.K. and one in Israel.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Of the U.S. cases, 17 had histories of allergies and seven had prior anaphylaxis reactions. The man in Israel went into anaphylactic shock one hour after receiving his vaccine dose. There were also some reactions to the Moderna vaccine, but officials are still compiling data on it.

3. It is not uncommon for anaphylaxis to occur when receiving vaccines.

Experiencing anaphylaxis after receiving a vaccine shot is not new. When flu vaccines are administered annually, it occurs about 1.3 million times per million doses, Bloomberg reports. They have also occurred with other vaccines “at rates of 12 to 25 per million doses,” according to studies.

When compared with overall numbers, the CC said the risks associated with the vaccines are lower than those associated with contracting covid-19.